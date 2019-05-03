Kushner says Middle East peace plan will be ‘good starting point

You are here

Updated 03 May 2019
Updated 03 May 2019
WASHINGTON: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday the Middle East peace proposal he is working on would be a “good starting point” to address the Israel-Palestinian conflict and a business plan to help the two sides have a better life.
“What we will be able to put together is a solution that we believe is a good starting point for the political issues and then an outline for what can be done to help these people start living a better life,” Kusher told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Kushner, who has been working on the peace plan for some two years, is expected to unveil his proposals in June after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Topics: Middle East peace Isreal Palestine

UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa pardons more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Updated 5 min 6 sec ago
DUBAI: UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan pardoned 3,005 prisoners on Thursday ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, UAE state-news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Khalifa also pledged to settle the prisoner’s - who are serving various sentences – financial obligations.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

