Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of N.Korean leader’s half-brother

In this file photo taken on April 1, 2019, Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong (R), accused in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is escorted by police out of the High Court in Shah Alam. (AFP / Mohd Rasfan)
  • Huong and an Indonesian woman were earlier charged with murder of Kim Jong Nam in 2017
  • The North Korean regime was suspected of ordering the assassination of Kim, who had been critical of his family’s dynastic rule
KAJANG, Malaysia: The Vietnamese woman who was tried for the killing of the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader was released Friday from a Malaysian prison and due to fly back to Hanoi later in the day, her lawyer and an embassy translator said.
Doan Thi Huong’s release likely closes the case, since four North Koreans named as co-conspirators in the 2017 slaying are not in custody. Malaysian officials never officially accused North Korea and made it clear they didn’t want the trial politicized.
Vietnamese embassy translator Maridam Yacfar told reporters at the prison that Doan Thi Huong looked “happy” but couldn’t give further details.
Huong’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, said Huong went to an immigration office and will fly back to Hanoi later Friday.
Huong, 30, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing injury last month after prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her. She was sentenced to 40 months in prison from the day of her arrest and was released early for good behavior.
Huong was the last suspect in custody after the Malaysian attorney general’s stunning decision in March to drop the murder case against her co-defendant, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, following high-level lobbying from Jakarta. Huong sought to be acquitted after Aisyah was freed, but prosecutors rejected her request. Aisyah returned home to Indonesia.
The two women were charged with colluding with the four North Koreans to murder Kim Jong Nam with VX nerve agent. The women smeared the substance on his face in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, 2017, and have said they thought they were taking part in a harmless prank for a TV show.
The four North Koreans fled Malaysia the day Kim was killed.
The High Court judge last August had found there was enough evidence to infer that Aisyah, Huong and the four North Koreans engaged in a “well-planned conspiracy” to kill Kim and had called on the two women to present their defense.
Lawyers for the women have said that they were pawns in a political assassination with clear links to the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and that the prosecution failed to show the women had any intention to kill. Intent to kill is crucial to a murder charge under Malaysian law.
Hisyam said Huong was very joyful when he met her at the prison on Thursday.
“She was smiling from ear to ear. She is looking forward to return home to meet her family and friends,” he told The Associated Press.
After her sentencing last month, Huong told reporters at the court room that she wants to “sing and act” when she returns to Vietnam.
Kim Jong Nam was the eldest son in the current generation of North Korea’s ruling family. He had been living abroad for years but could have been seen as a threat to Kim Jong Un’s rule.

 

 

 

 

 

 A Vietnamese woman who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was freed on Friday, her lawyer said.
Doan Thi Huong, 30, was charged along with an Indonesian woman with poisoning Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with liquid VX, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.
Malaysian prosecutors dropped a murder charge against Huong last month after she pleaded guilty to an alternate charge of causing harm. Huong will return to Vietnam later on Friday, her lawyer, Hisyam Teh, told Reuters.
Huong was taken into immigration custody immediately after her release from prison and will remain there before boarding a flight to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital.
Teh said his client may speak at a brief news conference before boarding her flight.
“In the event she is unable to talk to media I will read out a statement from her,” he said.
Huong’s co-accused, Siti Aisyah, was freed in March after prosecutors also dropped a murder charge against her.
South Korean and US officials have said the North Korean regime had ordered the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, who had been critical of his family’s dynastic rule. Pyongyang has denied the allegation.
Defense lawyers have maintained the women were pawns in an assassination orchestrated by North Korean agents. The women said they thought they were part of a reality prank show and did not know they were poisoning Kim.
Four North Korean men were also charged but they left Malaysia hours after the murder and remain at large.
Malaysia came under criticism for charging the two women with murder — which carries a mandatory death penalty in the Southeast Asian country — when the key perpetrators were still being sought. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Writing by Joe Brock and Joseph Sipalan Editing by Paul Tait)

Scars of torture at so-called US reform school won’t go away

Scars of torture at so-called US reform school won’t go away

  • “I was a kid when I went there. I was no kid when I got out. I was a monster," says reform school victim
  • Anthropologists found 55 unmarked graves on the grounds of the school in a probe that took four years and ended in 2016
FORT MYERS, US: Jerry Cooper says he endured torture and cruelty that were everyday things for decades at a reform school in Florida, turning him into something horrible.
As authorities prepare to investigate a possible new set of unmarked graves on the school grounds after dozens were found a few years ago, apologies are finally coming in. But 60 years after he was abused, Cooper says they are not enough.
“I was a kid when I went there. I was no kid when I got out. I was a monster. I mean, a monster,” Cooper, now 74, told AFP.
“Violence breeds violence. And that’s all we knew. Total violence, 24 hours a day. Either mentally, sexually, or physically,” he added.
And he is still not over it, saying he has a short temper and is on medication for it.
The Florida School of Boys, or Dozier as it was called, was a reform school that stretched over 1,400 acres (567 hectares) in Marianna in northwest Florida — the same area hit by Hurricane Michael in October of last year.
That is very significant. Cleanup work after all the damage wrought by the storm turned up 27 “anomalies” that could be human remains in the land where the school used to be, the Tampa Bay Times reported last month.
Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for Governor Ron DeSantis, told AFP, “the team that previously worked on the property are preparing to look at this new area.”
She was referring to a group of anthropologists from the University of South Florida that found 55 unmarked graves on the grounds of the school. That probe took four years and ended in 2016.
Cooper says he would not be surprised if the newly reported anomalies turn out to be more graves.
The place was sheer hell, he recalls.
Once, in the middle of the night in 1961, when he was 16, guards pulled him out of his room and whipped him — 135 lashes with a leather belt. He said he saw his blood splattering on the wall.
Cooper pointed to the red shirt worn by an AFP reporter and said, “The color of your shirt right there is what I looked like at two o’clock in the morning from my small part of my back to the back of my knees.”
“I’ve never gotten over that. We never will,” he said, shaking his head.
These days Cooper lives with his wife in a neighborhood with lots of retired people in Fort Myers in southwest Florida. He does not move around in a golf cart like other neighbors do but rather on a three-wheel motorcycle. He hopes some day to ride it all the way to Canada with his dog Blue.

Chained to walls in irons
According to people who went to the reform school, cruel treatment at the facility, which operated from 1900 to 2011, was routine until the early 1960s. Years ago, one way to scare kids was to say you would send them to Marianna.
These are not just made up stories. Lots of people who went through the school say it was a nightmare. Some did not survive the ordeal.
If the latest “anomalies” found are confirmed to be human remains, it would raise the number of unaccounted for deaths to 82.
A report from the USF in 2012 said boys were sent to the school for theft and murder but also for minor offenses such as “incorrigibility,” “truancy” and “dependence.”
Orphans for whom no home could be found were also sent to the school.
“Beginning as early as 1901, reports of children being chained to walls in irons, brutal whippings, and peonage surfaced,” these researchers wrote.
In 2008, survivors of Dozier created a group called the “White House Boys” in an effort to force the state to acknowledge its role in the torture of children.
The name comes from a place where guards took kids to beat them with a leather belt.
Today all the members of the group, now led by Cooper, are around 70 years old and they number some 300. Many are felons.
“What else could you expect? What else could you possibly expect to happen,” Cooper said, shrugging his shoulders. “Again, violence breeds violence.”
In 2017, the state of Florida formally apologized for what happened at the school, but no reparations were ever paid and no one was charged.
Now, the state will work to “bring some healing and closure to the victims, their families, and all impacted.”
Cooper, however, is impatient because year after year goes by and there are fewer and fewer survivors. The previous investigation took four years and he says many survivors do not have that much time.
And there is another thing.
“I’m concerned about the boys that we don’t know who they are. We’re the only family they have now. The unidentified boys, without us, they have nobody.”

