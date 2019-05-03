You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook considering its own bitcoin for payments
﻿

Facebook considering its own bitcoin for payments

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 23 sec ago
AP
0

Facebook considering its own bitcoin for payments

  • Facebook would aim to keep the digital coin’s value stable
  • Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies have been susceptible to wild fluctuations in value
Updated 23 sec ago
AP
0

SAN FRANCISCO: The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook plans a cryptocurrency-based payment system that it could launch for billions of users worldwide.
The system would use a digital coin similar to bitcoin, but different in that Facebook would aim to keep the coin’s value stable. Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies have been susceptible to wild fluctuations in value.
It could reportedly undermine credit cards by sidestepping the processing fees that generate much of their revenue.
The Journal report cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. It said Facebook is recruiting dozens of financial firms and online merchants to launch the network. Facebook’s plans may include ways to financially reward users who interact with ads or other features.
Facebook says only that it is exploring many different applications for cryptocurrency technology.

 

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency Facebook

Related

0
Business & Economy
Bitcoin briefly hits $5,000 after 20% surge
0
Business & Economy
Bitcoin sinks to new 13-month low

Lebanese pound is stable and will remain stable: Central bank governor

Updated 02 May 2019
Reuters
0

Lebanese pound is stable and will remain stable: Central bank governor

  • The Lebanese pound has been pegged against the US dollar at its current level for more than two decades
  • The Lebanese pound is stable and will remain so, central bank governor Riad Salameh said
Updated 02 May 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound is stable and will remain so, central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday, according to the Lebanese presidency’s Twitter feed.
“The Lebanese lira (pound) is stable and will remain stable and the central bank will support housing loans and (loans) for the productive sectors,” Salameh said at the presidential palace in Baabda.
The Lebanese pound has been pegged against the US dollar at its current level for more than two decades.

Topics: Lebanon lebanese pound

Related

0
Middle-East
Hariri: ‘Promising summer’ for Lebanon after Saudi travel warning lifted
0
Middle-East
Amnesty urges Lebanon to help end domestic worker abuse

Latest updates

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern engaged to longtime partner
0
Landlord who refused to rent to Muslim men settles lawsuit
0
Venezuela thrust to forefront of US-Russia clashes
0
Attack of the clones as Star Wars fans design own lightsabers
0
Rohingya repatriation talks to resume in Myanmar
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.