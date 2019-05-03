You are here

  • Home
  • Churches in Sri Lankan capital cancel Sunday mass due to threat
﻿

Churches in Sri Lankan capital cancel Sunday mass due to threat

The Easter Sunday attacks killed over 250 people. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Churches in Sri Lankan capital cancel Sunday mass due to threat

  • Security forces are maintaining a high level of alert as intelligence reports indicated attacks are likely to happen before the beginning of Ramadan
  • An official said some of the militants behind the Easter bombings were likely to be still at large and could be planning more attacks
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Catholic churches have canceled Sunday mass in the capital Colombo for a second straight week, citing foreign intelligence warnings of threats to worshippers in the wake of the deadly Easter bombings on churches and hotels.
Sri Lankan security forces have said they were maintaining a high level of alert as intelligence reports indicated the militants were likely to strike before the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is due to begin on Monday.
And the US ambassador to Sri Lanka said this week that some of the militants behind the Easter bombings that killed over 250 people were likely to be still at large and could be planning more attacks.
“The security situation has not improved yet,” Colombo Archdiocese spokesman Edmund Tillekeratne said on Friday.
Colombo’s Archbishop, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said on Thursday that a “highly reliable foreign source” had warned of an attack on a prominent church. He also requested that all private Catholic schools in and around the capital remain shut for now.
Schools are due to reopen again on Monday, and the Education Ministry has said at least one police officer will be posted at each institution to protect children.
Sri Lankan authorities, who have come under fire for not acting on repeated warnings about attacks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police suspect members of two previously little-known militant groups based in Sri Lanka — National Thawheedh Jamaath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim — of carrying out the April 21 attacks.
Sri Lanka has previously said that they suspect the attackers had international links, although the precise nature of those connections aren’t known.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka, but has not give evidence for its claim.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, as well as other undisclosed foreign agencies, are helping Sri Lanka with the probe.
Local intelligence officials believe that Zahran Hashim, a Tamil-speaking preacher from the east of the Indian Ocean island country, could have played a key role in plotting the Easter bombings. Officials believe he was one of nine suicide bombers.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka attack SRI LANKA ATTACKS

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka attacks death toll rises to 257
0
World
Catholic services in Sri Lanka capital canceled for 2nd week

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern engaged to longtime partner

Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern engaged to longtime partner

  • Clarke Gayford, 41, is a host of a TV fishing show
  • Her pregnancy announced in early 2018 was seen by many as a symbol of progress for women in leadership roles
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged to her longtime partner Clarke Gayford after a proposal over the Easter holidays, her spokesman said on Friday.
Gayford, the 41-year-old host of a TV fishing show, takes care of their ten-month-old daughter Neve Te Aroha, while Ardern, 38, runs the country.
Her pregnancy announced in early 2018 was seen by many as a symbol of progress for women in leadership roles. She is only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990.
The calm and compassion shown by Ardern in response to the killing of 50 Muslims in March burnished the credentials of a leader who has been criticized domestically over handling of the economy and flip flops in government policy.

Topics: New Zealand Jacinda Ardern

Related

0
Media
New Zealand media set rules for mosque shooting trial
Update 0
World
New Zealand police arrest man in Christchurch after reports of bomb threat

Latest updates

Churches in Sri Lankan capital cancel Sunday mass due to threat
0
Air France loss widens, buffeted by higher fuel costs, fierce competition
0
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern engaged to longtime partner
0
Landlord who refused to rent to Muslim men settles lawsuit
0
Venezuela thrust to forefront of US-Russia clashes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.