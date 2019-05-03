You are here

Chinese family say they were scammed over $6.5mn Stanford payment

A Stanford University student walks in front of Hoover Tower on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, California. (File/AP/Paul Sakuma)
  • The $25 million scam, which was revealed by US prosecutors earlier this year, has seen some 50 people charged including Hollywood actors and industry CEOs
  • Most of the cases that have come to light through indictments or guilty pleas have involved parents paying anywhere between $15,000 and $600,000 to ensure their children got into college
HONG KONG: The mother of a Chinese student admitted Friday she paid $6.5 million to the man at the heart of a US college admission scandal but said she was duped into believing the sum was a charitable donation.
American academia has been rocked by a colossal bribery scandal run by William “Rick” Singer who has pleaded guilty to working with corrupt coaches, university administrators and exam monitors to get the children of wealthy families into prestigious colleges.
The $25 million scam, which was revealed by US prosecutors earlier this year, has seen some 50 people charged including Hollywood actors and industry CEOs.
Most of the cases that have come to light through indictments or guilty pleas have involved parents paying anywhere between $15,000 and $600,000 to ensure their children got into college.
But earlier this week US media reported that Singer received a huge payment of $6.5 million from a wealthy Chinese family whose daughter Yusi Zhao got into Stanford in 2017.
On Friday, Hong Kong-based lawyers for Zhao’s mother released a statement on her behalf in which she said the payment was made but that Singer had led her to believe it was a legitimate donation that would go toward Stanford’s staff salaries and scholarship program.
“The donation is in the same nature as those that many affluent parents have been doing openly to prestigious universities,” the statement read, adding they had made it a month after their daughter was accepted into Stanford.
“Since the matters concerning Mr.Singer and his foundation have been widely reported, Mrs.Zhao has come to realize she has been misled, her generosity has been taken advantage of, and her daughter has fallen victim to the scam,” it added.
Law firm Mayer Brown declined to give the mother’s full name or say whether Yusi Zhao is still at the prestigious Ivy League college.
The New York Times said her father is a wealthy businessman who made his fortune in traditional Chinese medicine and health supplements.
A reporter from the paper who visited the family’s home in an ultra-wealthy district on the outskirts of Beijing this week said a Ferrari, a Tesla, a Bentley and a Land Rover could be seen parked outside a California-style mansion.
Prosecutors in the US have not filed any charges against the Zhao family.
American colleges are highly sought after among Chinese families and a booming industry has flourished offering consulting and test preparation advice. Chinese students have also become a hugely lucrative demographic for those colleges.
US media have reported only one other family paid Singer a seven figure sum — a Chinese family who allegedly paid $1.2 million to get their daughter into Yale.

Topics: China Stanford US colleges college admissions scandal

Churches in Sri Lankan capital cancel Sunday mass due to threat

Churches in Sri Lankan capital cancel Sunday mass due to threat

  • Security forces are maintaining a high level of alert as intelligence reports indicated attacks are likely to happen before the beginning of Ramadan
  • An official said some of the militants behind the Easter bombings were likely to be still at large and could be planning more attacks
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Catholic churches have canceled Sunday mass in the capital Colombo for a second straight week, citing foreign intelligence warnings of threats to worshippers in the wake of the deadly Easter bombings on churches and hotels.
Sri Lankan security forces have said they were maintaining a high level of alert as intelligence reports indicated the militants were likely to strike before the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is due to begin on Monday.
And the US ambassador to Sri Lanka said this week that some of the militants behind the Easter bombings that killed over 250 people were likely to be still at large and could be planning more attacks.
“The security situation has not improved yet,” Colombo Archdiocese spokesman Edmund Tillekeratne said on Friday.
Colombo’s Archbishop, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said on Thursday that a “highly reliable foreign source” had warned of an attack on a prominent church. He also requested that all private Catholic schools in and around the capital remain shut for now.
Schools are due to reopen again on Monday, and the Education Ministry has said at least one police officer will be posted at each institution to protect children.
Sri Lankan authorities, who have come under fire for not acting on repeated warnings about attacks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police suspect members of two previously little-known militant groups based in Sri Lanka — National Thawheedh Jamaath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim — of carrying out the April 21 attacks.
Sri Lanka has previously said that they suspect the attackers had international links, although the precise nature of those connections aren’t known.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka, but has not give evidence for its claim.
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, as well as other undisclosed foreign agencies, are helping Sri Lanka with the probe.
Local intelligence officials believe that Zahran Hashim, a Tamil-speaking preacher from the east of the Indian Ocean island country, could have played a key role in plotting the Easter bombings. Officials believe he was one of nine suicide bombers.

