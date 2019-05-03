You are here

  • Home
  • Modern breeding reduced horse diversity within centuries: study
﻿

Modern breeding reduced horse diversity within centuries: study

The horse was one of the last animals that was domesticated by humans, long after dogs, cattle and pigs. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

Modern breeding reduced horse diversity within centuries: study

  • The study found a staggering loss of genetic diversity in the past 200 to 300 years that accompanied modern breeding practices
  • “What we picture as a horse today and what we picture as a horse from a thousand years ago or two thousand years ago was likely actually very different,” a researcher said
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The horses that galloped the earth just a thousand years ago probably looked very different from their modern descendants, researchers said Thursday after compiling the most complete genetic history of any non-human species.
But the biggest surprise of the vast study, which involved an international team of 121 scientists and was published Thursday in the journal Cell, was the staggering loss of genetic diversity in the past 200 to 300 years that accompanied modern breeding practices.
The horse was one of the last animals that was domesticated by humans, long after dogs, cattle and pigs.
But around 5,500 years ago, people began to ride, milk and lock horses in pens — and things would never be the same between the two species.
“The horse has had a profound effect on human history,” said Ludovic Orlando, a research director with CNRS and the University of Toulouse, who coordinated the study.
Thanks to the horse, “we were able to go faster, further, and to conquer new territories. We went to war differently. We were able to plow fields and do agriculture,” he said.
“The horse of Alexander the Great was so remarkable that we know his name, Bucephalus.”
But scientists still don’t know the answer to a key question: what was the ancestor of the current domestic horse?
To this end, the team analyzed the genomes of 278 specimens (mostly horses but also donkeys and mules discovered inadvertently), mostly from the past 5,000 years, across Europe and Asia.
“This is the largest register of ancient genomes ever collected for a non-human species,” said Orlando.
Ancient genetics research saw a major technological leap in 2010 that allowed the team, working in a Toulouse laboratory, to extract and analyze DNA from bones that was not accessible before.
This led to a number of surprising discoveries: for one, an ancient line of horses were present in Iberia until at least 4,000 years ago — before mysteriously disappearing completely.
On the other end of the Eurasian landmass, another lineage of horses roaming Siberia also completely disappeared around the third millennium BCE.
“They are a sort of horse equivalent of what Neanderthals are to modern humans,” Orlando said.
Today there remain but two lineages: the domestic horse and Przewalski’s horse, also called the Mongolian wild horse.
They most likely originated in Central Asia, but this is only a hypothesis: to date, no genetic ancestor has been found.
Scientists say they are struck by the speed with which the genetic diversity of horses collapsed in the last two to three centuries, after remaining constant for the previous 4,000 years of domestication.
The 16th and 17th centuries saw the emergence of the concept of “pure” breeds.
“All the current breeds, from the Shetland pony to the Thoroughbred, were made then,” said Orlando, with traits such as speed over short distances probably favored.
Another major shift occurred between the 7th and 9th centuries, during the Arab-Muslim expansion. The invaders brought with them an oriental horse, descended from the Persian empire of the Sassanids.
A more elegant animal with a finer silhouette, this horse mixed with those that were predominant in Europe at the time, while their ancestors, those mounted by the Romans and Gauls, are today confined to two regions: Iceland and the British Isles, where they were taken by the Vikings.
“What we picture as a horse today and what we picture as a horse from a thousand years ago or two thousand years ago was likely actually very different,” said Orlando — who says his next goal, with the more than 30 other universities involved in the project, is to find out which human culture first domesticated our equine friends.
“Horse domestication is central to human history, and in 2019, we still don’t understand where it started. That’s mind-blowing.”

Topics: horses

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman patronizes annual Grand Horse Race
0
Middle East
War horses: Syria’s Arabian beauties plod way to recovery

Attack of the clones as Star Wars fans design own lightsabers

Updated 03 May 2019
AFP
0

Attack of the clones as Star Wars fans design own lightsabers

  • Star Wars may be a multi-billion dollar Hollywood franchise but fans have long complained that the official lightsabers on the market are flimsy and disappointing versions of the whizzing, crackling, swords seen in the films
  • Bright tubes of light and motion-linked audio cards similar to the film’s sound effects are now standard
Updated 03 May 2019
AFP
0

TAIPEI: Frustrated by the lack of quality lightsabers in toy shops, Makoto Tsai did what any self-respecting hardcore Star Wars fan would do — he studied engineering at college and then spent years perfecting a replica.
The 36-year-old is part of a small group of artisans around the world who have forged successful careers hand-crafting remarkably realistic models of the movie saga’s famous energy swords.
As fans gather globally on May 4th for what has become the unofficial Star Wars Day — this year mourning the death of towering Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew — many will be clutching one of Tsai’s lightsabers, made in his workshop near Taipei.
In the past decade he has shipped around 1,000 blades to some 40 countries as diverse as the United States, France and Cuba to Peru, Iceland and Tunisia. Prices start at $255 and around 80 percent of his orders come from abroad.
Local and ethnic Chinese fans are offered a half price discount, providing that they pass a written test “to prove they have enough passion for Star Wars.”
“I hand-make every piece of work so it’s very intimate to me. I only want those who really like it to own it,” he told AFP at his memorabilia filled workshop.
Star Wars may be a multi-billion dollar Hollywood franchise but fans have long complained that the official lightsabers on the market are flimsy and disappointing versions of the whizzing, crackling, swords seen in the films.
As a result a whole cottage industry has sprung up of replica manufacturers filling a gap that more established companies have uncharacteristically failed to fill.
Advances in battery, LED and computing technology have helped these artisans create increasingly sophisticated replicas, many of them choosing to avoid overt branding from the films to reduce their exposure on copyright issues.
Bright tubes of light and motion-linked audio cards similar to the film’s sound effects are now standard.
Among fans of the custom saber scene, California-based Michael Murphy is known as “Yoda.” His online shop and forum FXSabers.com is the go to place for those trading tips on where to buy and how to build the best lightsabers.
“As far as people doing installations like myself and Makoto, I’d say it’s grown from the original group of 25 back in the early years to well over 100 people out there in forums and on Facebook offering services for sabers in one way or another,” he told AFP.
The original lightsaber wielded by Luke Skywalker in the first 1977 instalment — a remarkably budget production compared to its lavish follow-ups — was little more than the handle of an old Graflex camera flash.
Those retro flashes have now become notoriously hard to source thanks to Star Wars fans. The most expensive fan-built lightsaber replicas which feature original Graflex handles have sold for as much as $15,000 on eBay.
Tsai first fell for Star Wars as a teenager and his quest for a realistic lightsaber prompted him to study electro-optical engineering and then work in that industry until he became a full-time lightsaber maker over a decade ago.
Tsai said he constantly researches to make his lightsabers “brighter, more durable and easier to manoeuver” so they can be used in fencing, which he has been promoting in Taiwan with regular duels.
The business also supports fan and charity gatherings he organizes free-of-charge.
“I spend two-thirds of my time organizing events. My mission is to promote Star Wars in Taiwan as hard as I can to draw out more fans,” he added.
One of Tsai’s proudest moments was an outing to Taiwan’s presidential office on last year’s Star Wars Day.
Darth Vader, Chewbacca and a motley crew of intergalactic characters chanted “May the force be with you” alongside Vice President Chen Chien-jen, while toy gun-toting stormtroopers joined military police to stand guard outside the landmark in downtown Taipei.
This year fans will gather near the renowned Taipei 101 skyscraper to mark the day, he said.
With plenty more Star Wars films planned by the Disney-owned franchise in the years ahead, Tsai is confident he’ll have new generations of fans flocking to buy his sabres.
“I am very optimistic that there will be more and more die-hard fans and we can definitely keep the momentum for at least another decade,” he said.
College student Kuo Shun-hao, 20, became a fan two years ago after watching the seventh instalment “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — the JJ Abrams reboot that brought fresh critical acclaim to the franchise and a new windfall for Disney.
Kuo now regularly fences with his lightsabers.
“I like sparring and talking about Star War movies with other fans,” he said, adding: “I am making new friends as there are often new people coming to our fencing gatherings.”

Topics: star was lightsabers Taiwan

Related

0
Lifestyle
Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars’ movies, dies
0
Offbeat
‘Star Wars’ producer Kennedy wants new movie voices ‘to bring world to its senses’

Latest updates

Modern breeding reduced horse diversity within centuries: study
0
Italy’s economy minister says debt costs still too high
0
Chinese family say they were scammed over $6.5mn Stanford payment
0
As Israeli group expands, Palestinian houses face demolition
0
UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa pardons more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.