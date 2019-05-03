You are here

  • Home
  • Don’t tell us to lay down arms, tell the Americans: Afghan Taliban
﻿

Don’t tell us to lay down arms, tell the Americans: Afghan Taliban

Intense fighting continues across the country with the Taliban controlling or influencing more territory than at any point since their ouster at the hands of US-led troops. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

Don’t tell us to lay down arms, tell the Americans: Afghan Taliban

  • The US has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led mission
  • US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad entered a sixth round of talks with the hard-line group in Qatar this week in a bid to end America’s longest war
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

KABUL: The US special peace envoy for Afghanistan should stop calling on Taliban militants to lay down their arms and convince the United States to end the use of force instead, the Taliban said on Friday.
Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born US diplomat, entered a sixth round of talks with the hard-line group in Qatar this week in a bid to end America’s longest war.
“In our opening session, I underscored to the Talibs that the Afghan people, who are their brothers & sisters, want this war to end,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.
“It is time to put down arms, stop the violence, & embrace peace.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a series of sharp tweets in response.
“@US4AfghanPeace (Khalilzad’s twitter handle) should forget about the idea of us putting down our arms,” he said.
“Instead of such fantasies, he should drive the idea home (to the US) about ending the use of force and incurring further human and financial losses for the decaying Kabul administration.”
He said the United States must stop repeating failed strategies while expecting different outcomes.
“It would be better if @US4AfghanPeace musters the courage to call a spade a spade, not a gardening tool & accept the current realities.”
Intense fighting continues across the country with the Taliban controlling or influencing more territory than at any point since their ouster at the hands of US-led troops following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
The United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led mission, known as Resolute Support, that is training and assisting the Afghan government’s security forces in their battle against Taliban fighters and extremist groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda.
After five rounds of talks, Khalilzad reported some progress toward an accord on withdrawing US troops and on how the Taliban would prevent extremists from using Afghanistan to launch attacks.
The Taliban, who refuse to talk to the Afghan government, insist that talks cannot move ahead until foreign forces leave.
“Peace will require that we find common ground on four inter-connected issues: troop withdrawal, counter-terrorism assurances, intra-Afghan dialogue & negotiations, and reduction in the violence leading to a comprehensive cease-fire,” Khalilzad said in his tweet.
“Nothing will be final until we agree on all 4 issues.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US

Related

Special 0
World
Taliban-US talks resume in Doha without Afghan govt
0
World
US and Taliban resume talks as Kabul seeks role in peace process

Chinese family say they were scammed over $6.5mn Stanford payment

Updated 43 min 23 sec ago
AFP
0

Chinese family say they were scammed over $6.5mn Stanford payment

  • The $25 million scam, which was revealed by US prosecutors earlier this year, has seen some 50 people charged including Hollywood actors and industry CEOs
  • Most of the cases that have come to light through indictments or guilty pleas have involved parents paying anywhere between $15,000 and $600,000 to ensure their children got into college
Updated 43 min 23 sec ago
AFP
0

HONG KONG: The mother of a Chinese student admitted Friday she paid $6.5 million to the man at the heart of a US college admission scandal but said she was duped into believing the sum was a charitable donation.
American academia has been rocked by a colossal bribery scandal run by William “Rick” Singer who has pleaded guilty to working with corrupt coaches, university administrators and exam monitors to get the children of wealthy families into prestigious colleges.
The $25 million scam, which was revealed by US prosecutors earlier this year, has seen some 50 people charged including Hollywood actors and industry CEOs.
Most of the cases that have come to light through indictments or guilty pleas have involved parents paying anywhere between $15,000 and $600,000 to ensure their children got into college.
But earlier this week US media reported that Singer received a huge payment of $6.5 million from a wealthy Chinese family whose daughter Yusi Zhao got into Stanford in 2017.
On Friday, Hong Kong-based lawyers for Zhao’s mother released a statement on her behalf in which she said the payment was made but that Singer had led her to believe it was a legitimate donation that would go toward Stanford’s staff salaries and scholarship program.
“The donation is in the same nature as those that many affluent parents have been doing openly to prestigious universities,” the statement read, adding they had made it a month after their daughter was accepted into Stanford.
“Since the matters concerning Mr.Singer and his foundation have been widely reported, Mrs.Zhao has come to realize she has been misled, her generosity has been taken advantage of, and her daughter has fallen victim to the scam,” it added.
Law firm Mayer Brown declined to give the mother’s full name or say whether Yusi Zhao is still at the prestigious Ivy League college.
The New York Times said her father is a wealthy businessman who made his fortune in traditional Chinese medicine and health supplements.
A reporter from the paper who visited the family’s home in an ultra-wealthy district on the outskirts of Beijing this week said a Ferrari, a Tesla, a Bentley and a Land Rover could be seen parked outside a California-style mansion.
Prosecutors in the US have not filed any charges against the Zhao family.
American colleges are highly sought after among Chinese families and a booming industry has flourished offering consulting and test preparation advice. Chinese students have also become a hugely lucrative demographic for those colleges.
US media have reported only one other family paid Singer a seven figure sum — a Chinese family who allegedly paid $1.2 million to get their daughter into Yale.

Topics: China Stanford US colleges college admissions scandal

Related

0
World
US actress Lori Loughlin faces new charge in college bribery scandal
0
World
Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

Latest updates

Don’t tell us to lay down arms, tell the Americans: Afghan Taliban
0
Modern breeding reduced horse diversity within centuries: study
0
Italy’s economy minister says debt costs still too high
0
Chinese family say they were scammed over $6.5mn Stanford payment
0
As Israeli group expands, Palestinian houses face demolition
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.