ISTANBUL: The United States is showing some flexibility in its approach to a planned safe zone to be established in northeast Syria along the border with Turkey, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday on broadcaster NTV.
The US special envoy for Syria held talks this week in Ankara. Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of US troops pull out of the country.
US showing flexibility on planned Syria safe zone: Turkish minister
