You are here

  • Home
  • US showing flexibility on planned Syria safe zone: Turkish minister
﻿

US showing flexibility on planned Syria safe zone: Turkish minister

A column of armoured Turkish military vehicles drives on a patrol along a road in the de-militarised zone in the western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province near the town of Al-Eis on March 8, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 May 2019
Reuters
0

US showing flexibility on planned Syria safe zone: Turkish minister

  • The US special envoy for Syria held talks this week in Ankara
  • Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of US troops pull out of the country
Updated 03 May 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: The United States is showing some flexibility in its approach to a planned safe zone to be established in northeast Syria along the border with Turkey, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday on broadcaster NTV.
The US special envoy for Syria held talks this week in Ankara. Turkey wants to set up a safe zone east of the Euphrates river after the majority of US troops pull out of the country.

Topics: US United States Syria Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
UN decries Russian-Syrian attacks on opposition-held towns in Hama, Idlib
0
Middle-East
Escalation in Syria’s Idlib displaces nearly 140,000: UN

Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat

Updated 24 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat

Updated 24 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Emmanuel Macron held talks Friday in Paris that included the threat still posed by Daesh.

They also discussed the thorny issue of detained extremist militants in Iraq, which include many from abroad, including France.

Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Paris as part of a European visit that has already taken him to Germany.

He met the French president at the Elysee Palace for wide ranging talks that included Iraq’s economy, relations with its neighbors, security and countering terrorism.

“The prime minister expressed Iraq’s keenness  to establish excellent relations with France and to continue cooperation on combating terrorism and its consequences, and enhancing the capabilities of the Iraqi forces,” Abdul-Mahdi’s office said.

He also praised France for its support of Iraq in its war against Daesh and its humanitarian role in the country.

Topics: Adel Abdul-Mahdi Emmanuel Macron Iraq France Daesh

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iraq says Daesh leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'
0
Middle-East
Thousands of Iraqi families bear the burden of Daesh legacy

Latest updates

Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat
0
Germany seeks access to UN staffer detained in Tunisia
0
Algerians protest for 11th Friday to push power elite out
0
Cyprus police chief sacked over serial killings ‘negligence’
0
Man City overtake Man Utd as most valuable Premier League club: report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.