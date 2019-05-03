You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan protesters tone down demands in standoff with military
﻿

Sudan protesters tone down demands in standoff with military

A protester carries a Sudanese flag as they chant against military rule and demand the prosecution of former officials, at the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday April 28, 2019. (AP/Salih Basheer)
Updated 03 May 2019
AP
0

Sudan protesters tone down demands in standoff with military

  • The protesters, who had rallied for over four months against Al-Bashir’s 30-year rule, are demanding the military hand over power to civilians
  • They have been holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum and have also been negotiating with the council on the makeup of a transitional sovereign council for an interim period
Updated 03 May 2019
AP
0

KHARTOUM, Sudan: Sudanese protesters have toned down some of their demands in an attempt to ease tensions with the ruling military council that took over the country after ousting President Omar Al-Bashir last month.
The protesters, who had rallied for over four months against Al-Bashir’s 30-year rule, are demanding the military hand over power to civilians.
They have been holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum and have also been negotiating with the council on the makeup of a transitional sovereign council for an interim period. Both sides insist they should have the majority of seats in the transitional council.
The Forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change, a coalition led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, released a new proposal Thursday that altogether drops the issue of seat allocations.

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Sudan orders Bashir interrogated over suspected money laundering, terrorism financing
0
Middle-East
Sudan protesters mass as standoff with military drags on

Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat

Updated 37 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat

Updated 37 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Emmanuel Macron held talks Friday in Paris that included the threat still posed by Daesh.

They also discussed the thorny issue of detained extremist militants in Iraq, which include many from abroad, including France.

Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Paris as part of a European visit that has already taken him to Germany.

He met the French president at the Elysee Palace for wide ranging talks that included Iraq’s economy, relations with its neighbors, security and countering terrorism.

“The prime minister expressed Iraq’s keenness  to establish excellent relations with France and to continue cooperation on combating terrorism and its consequences, and enhancing the capabilities of the Iraqi forces,” Abdul-Mahdi’s office said.

He also praised France for its support of Iraq in its war against Daesh and its humanitarian role in the country.

Topics: Adel Abdul-Mahdi Emmanuel Macron Iraq France Daesh

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iraq says Daesh leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'
0
Middle-East
Thousands of Iraqi families bear the burden of Daesh legacy

Latest updates

‘Departures’ takes viewers on a journey through the Islamic world
0
Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat
0
Germany seeks access to UN staffer detained in Tunisia
0
Algerians protest for 11th Friday to push power elite out
0
Cyprus police chief sacked over serial killings ‘negligence’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.