Sudan protesters tone down demands in standoff with military

Iraqi PM Abdul-Mahdi and Macron discuss Daesh threat

LONDON: The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Emmanuel Macron held talks Friday in Paris that included the threat still posed by Daesh.

They also discussed the thorny issue of detained extremist militants in Iraq, which include many from abroad, including France.

Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Paris as part of a European visit that has already taken him to Germany.

He met the French president at the Elysee Palace for wide ranging talks that included Iraq’s economy, relations with its neighbors, security and countering terrorism.

“The prime minister expressed Iraq’s keenness to establish excellent relations with France and to continue cooperation on combating terrorism and its consequences, and enhancing the capabilities of the Iraqi forces,” Abdul-Mahdi’s office said.

He also praised France for its support of Iraq in its war against Daesh and its humanitarian role in the country.