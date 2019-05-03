Germany seeks access to UN staffer detained in Tunisia

OIC Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia to be held during last 10 days of Ramadan

JEDDAH: The ordinary Islamic Summit is expected to be held in Makkah at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

Leaders and heads of states of 57 countries from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will attend the summit, except for Syria, whose membership has been suspended.

The summit, which sources said would be held during the last ten days of Ramadan, is expected to discuss a series of key issues, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

The Makkah statement is also set to include several major points that serve the best interest of the Islamic countries, while stressing the importance of OIC member states' commitment to reinforcing unity and solidarity.

The 14th summit comes three years after the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held an urgent meeting to discuss the ballistic missiles targeting the holy city of Makkah.

The 13th meeting took place in Istanbul in April 2016 and resulted in 50 states, which attended the meeting, addressing the UN and demanding necessary international procedures that guarantee the aggression by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia does not happen again.

The OIC is the second biggest international governmental organization after the UN, with membership of 57 states from four continents. It represents the Islamic world and seeks to protect its interests.