Germany seeks access to UN staffer detained in Tunisia

﻿

Tunisia’s arrest of UN expert Moncef Kartas investigating sanctions violations in Libya has sparked a diplomatic standoff and prompted the world body to demand authorities release evidence for the charges against him. (Family handout/AFP)
Updated 03 May 2019
AP
BERLIN: The German government says it is seeking consular access to one of its nationals, a U.N. sanctions expert who has been held in Tunisia since March.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Friday that German officials raised the detention of Moncef Kartas with Tunisia's ambassador last month and sent several diplomatic notes directly to Tunis, most recently on Thursday.
Kartas' family says the dual German-Tunisian citizen is being investigated for "allegedly possessing and disclosing intelligence information concerning national security to foreign governments."
Breul said the United Nations has the lead on the matter because Kartas, a member of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Libya, has claimed immunity due to his work for the global body.

OIC Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia to be held during last 10 days of Ramadan

OIC Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia to be held during last 10 days of Ramadan

JEDDAH: The ordinary Islamic Summit is expected to be held in Makkah at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.
Leaders and heads of states of 57 countries from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will attend the summit, except for Syria, whose membership has been suspended.
The summit, which sources said would be held during the last ten days of Ramadan, is expected to discuss a series of key issues, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront. 
The Makkah statement is also set to include several major points that serve the best interest of the Islamic countries, while stressing the importance of OIC member states' commitment to reinforcing unity and solidarity.
The 14th summit comes three years after the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held an urgent meeting to discuss the ballistic missiles targeting the holy city of Makkah.
The 13th meeting took place in Istanbul in April 2016 and resulted in 50 states, which attended the meeting, addressing the UN and demanding necessary international procedures that guarantee the aggression by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia does not happen again.
The OIC is the second biggest international governmental organization after the UN, with membership of 57 states from four continents. It represents the Islamic world and seeks to protect its interests.

