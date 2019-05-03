You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian government has few options to battle fuel sanctions
﻿

Syrian government has few options to battle fuel sanctions

1 / 2
New rationing measures were rolled out, and government officials held talks with allies in Iran and Russia to explore options for the crisis aggravated by US sanctions on Damascus and Tehran. (File photo/AP)
2 / 2
As a fuel shortage crisis deepens in government-held areas of Syria, Cabinet ministers huddled in televised meetings to reassure the public they are searching for solutions. (File photo/AP)
Updated 03 May 2019
AP
0

Syrian government has few options to battle fuel sanctions

  • US sanctions against Iran are causing fuel shortages in government-held parts of Syria
  • The sanctions are working in favour of Russia, which is looking to step in and fill the gap in supply
Updated 03 May 2019
AP
0

BEIRUT: The Syrian government is scrambling to deal with its worst fuel crisis since the war began in 2011, aggravated by US sanctions targeting oil shipments to Damascus.
There was temporary relief when reserves or smuggled oil made their way to the market. Long lines outside gas stations slightly receded, as did public panic that had translated into widespread criticism of government policies.
But more dramatic measures are necessary for the government of President Bashar Assad, which needs to procure more than 75 percent of its fuel from outside sources.
Experts say Damascus either has to regain control of oil-fields in the east, currently controlled by the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or replace oil supplies that used to come from Iran with new ones from Russia — at a political cost.
Government forces and their allies could make a quick move on the east if Washington goes ahead with talk of withdrawing its troops based there and working with the SDF. A US withdrawal would also offer Turkey a chance to launch its own assault to push away the SDF, which it considers a threat, and extend its borders. There are signs, however, the US may be reconsidering its plans.
Eventually, an offensive on the east is inevitable, said Fabrice Balanche, a Syria expert at the University of Lyon.
“When Turkey (attacks) the Kurds, Assad’s forces will (re)take Al-Omar oil field. After 3 months? 6 months? One year?“
For now, Syria needs oil. Domestic production this year reached 24,000 barrels a day — only around 20-25 percent of total needs — down from 350,000 barrels a day before the war. Government officials say they need $2.7 billion worth of subsidized fuel every year.
Iran, which offered vital military support to Assad, was the main provider. But Tehran is feeling the heat as the US squeezes sanctions tighter.
The credit line Iran extended to Damascus since 2013 to supply oil has run dry and its oil shipments stopped late last year. This followed US Treasury sanctions imposed in November on a network that spanned Syria, Iran and Russia and was responsible for shipping oil to the Syrian government. The Treasury also issued a global advisory warning of sanctions for illicit oil shipments, naming specific vessels and pressuring insurance companies. At least one tanker with Iranian oil headed to Syria remains docked outside the Suez Canal since December, according to TankerTrackers.com.
The Syrian pound dropped to one of its lowest values in years, going for 590 liras to the dollar on the black market compared to the official rate of 430 liras, and prices have skyrocketed.
Middlemen benefit from the sanctions by buying oil and bringing it in by land, usually from Iraq or Lebanon — providing around 20 percent of Damascus’ needs. Some is smuggled in from the oil fields of eastern Syria, a trade that went on while the area was held by Daesh and continues under the Kurdish-led SDF. In recent days, activists and residents of Damascus spotted oil trucks crossing into government-held areas.
In the long run, the SDF may have to negotiate a compromise with Damascus, given its precarious dependency on US protection. But for the moment, the SDF is seeking to enforce sanctions, tightening control over supply routes and securing bridges across the Euphrates River to government-controlled areas. They banned the making of barges that carry oil across the river.
Russia can offer a stable supply to replace Iran’s. But to get it, Assad may have to recalibrate ties with his two main allies, Moscow and Tehran, which have different interests in Syria.
“The question is what Assad can offer in return and how profitable that will be for Russia,” said Kirill Semenov, Moscow-based Middle East analyst and a non-resident expert at the Russian International Affairs Council.
“Moscow could be using this to make Assad more pliable and act more in the interests of Moscow rather than Iran.”
Last week, the Syrian government announced plans to lease the port of Tartous to Russia for 49 years for business. Russia already leases part of the port for its naval base.
The announcement followed reports in February that Iran was in talks to lease the nearby Latakia port in exchange for scrapping Damascus’ debts. That would allow Tehran access to the Mediterranean, right next to the Russian-run port. Moscow would be in a difficult spot with Israel, which has targeted Iranian bases in Syria and maintains a military hotline with Russia.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov met with Assad in Damascus at the end of April and said the Russian lease of the port would boost bilateral trade and benefit the Syrian economy. He lamented that the eastern oil fields are out of the government’s reach but said “specific proposals” exist and that “Syria should be ready to solve (the problem).”
Syrian Minister of Transportation Ali Hammoud said Stroytransgaz, a leading Russian gas and oil company, would expand the port to more than double its current capacity and inject more than $500 million.
Stroytransgaz is not afraid of US sanctions. It is controlled by a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin who faces US sanctions since 2014 because of his connection to the Crimean crisis.
David Butter, an energy expert at Chatham House, said both Iran and Russia are using the fuel crisis as leverage on Assad.
“Iran wants guarantees of debt repayment; Russia seems to be angling for more political (and) military control,” he said. While Moscow has not yet spelled out what it wants, it is looking to “impose its will on the scope of any political settlement, to secure economic assets (and) control the military arena — elbowing out Iran.”
Leith Aboufadel, founder and editor of the pro-Syrian government site Al-Masdar News, said Damascus “may choose the path set forth by the Russians,” including rapprochement with Saudi Arabia.
Late last month, Russian media reported that Putin’s envoy to Syria traveled to Damascus after a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman where they discussed the Syrian crisis. Gulf countries, who had supported the armed opposition, have been making overtures to Assad aiming to pull Damascus out of Tehran’s orbit.
“The Syrian government’s potential decision may not sit well with Iran, but at this juncture in the war, the sanctions and lack of funding are taking a toll on Damascus,” Aboufadel wrote.

Related

0
Middle-East
Deadly escalation in northwest Syria threatens truce
0
Middle-East
US showing flexibility on planned Syria safe zone: Turkish minister

Six civilians killed in Yemen in suspected Al-Qaeda bombing

Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

Six civilians killed in Yemen in suspected Al-Qaeda bombing

Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

ADEN: At least six civilians, including children, were killed in Yemen on Friday when a roadside bomb believed to be planted by Al-Qaeda went off in the country's southeast, a Yemeni security official said.
At least six others were wounded in the blast, the second attack in less than a week in Al-Qatn village in the vast Hadramaut region
Al-Qaeda's local affiliate in Yemen, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has taken advantage of a civil war between the Iran-aligned Houthi group and President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government to strengthen its position in the impoverished country.
AQAP operates in several provinces in south and eastern Yemen, including in Abyan, Shabwa and Al-Bayda.

Topics: Al-Qaeda Yemen Hadramout Province

Related

Update 0
World
US Senate sustains Trump veto supporting Arab coalition in Yemen
0
Middle-East
Houthis detain 10 journalists in Yemen on ‘trumped-up spy charges’

Latest updates

Riyadh mosque delivers Friday sermon in English
0
Saudi Arabia has last laugh with launch of Google’s AI-powered virtual assistant
0
Six civilians killed in Yemen in suspected Al-Qaeda bombing
0
US cracks down on Iran uranium production and nuclear plant
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Children’s Book Club
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.