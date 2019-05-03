You are here

  • Home
  • Trump and Putin 'discussed new nuclear pact' possibly including China
﻿

Trump and Putin 'discussed new nuclear pact' possibly including China

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed North Korea, Ukraine and Venezuela . (AFP/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Trump and Putin 'discussed new nuclear pact' possibly including China

  • Trump said he and Putin discussed efforts to persuade North Korea to give up nuclear weapons
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday the possibility of a new accord limiting nuclear arms that could eventually include China in what would be a major deal between the globe’s top three atomic powers.
Trump, speaking to reporters as he met in the Oval Office with Peter Pellegrini, prime minister of the Slovak Republic, also said he and Putin discussed efforts to persuade North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, the political discord in Venezuela, and Ukraine during a call that stretched over an hour.
The 2011 New START treaty, the only US-Russia arms control pact limiting deployed strategic nuclear weapons, expires in February 2021 but can be extended for five years if both sides agree. Without the agreement, it could be harder to gauge each other’s intentions, arms control advocates say.
Trump cited the expense of keeping up the US nuclear arsenal as a motivating factor behind wanting to limit how many weapons are deployed.
“We’re talking about a nuclear agreement where we make less and they make less and maybe where we get rid of some of the tremendous firepower that we have right now,” he said.
Trump said China during trade talks had “felt very strongly” about joining the United States and Russia in limiting nuclear weapons.
“So I think we’re going to probably start up something very shortly between Russia and ourselves maybe to start off, and I think China will be added down the road. We’ll be talking about non-proliferation, we’ll be talking about a nuclear deal of some kind, and I think it’ll be a very comprehensive one,” he said.
The New START treaty required the United States and Russia to cut their deployed strategic nuclear warheads to no more than 1,550, the lowest level in decades, and limit delivery systems — land- and submarine-based missiles and nuclear-capable bombers.
It also includes extensive transparency measures requiring each side to allow the other to carry out 10 inspections of strategic nuclear bases each year; give 48 hours notice before new missiles covered by the treaty leave their factories; and provide notifications before ballistic missile launches.
Trump has called the New START treaty concluded by his predecessor, Barack Obama, a “bad deal” and “one-sided.”
The Kremlin said the two sides confirmed they intended to “activate dialogue in various spheres, including strategic security.”
The two men, who last chatted informally at a dinner of world leaders in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, briefly talked about the report by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller that concluded Trump did not collude with Russia during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Putin seemed amused, said Trump.
“He said something to the effect that it started off as a mountain, and it ended up being a mouse. But he knew that because he knew there was no collusion whatsoever. Pretty much that’s what it was,” he said.
The Kremlin said the call was initiated by Washington. It said the two leaders agreed to maintain contacts on different levels and expressed satisfaction with the “businesslike and constructive nature” of the conversation.
With the United States concerned about a Russian military presence in Venezuela at a time when Washington wants Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power, Trump told Putin “the United States stands with the people of Venezuela” and stressed he wanted to get relief supplies into the country, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
Putin told Trump that any external interference in Venezuela’s internal business undermines the prospects of a political end to the crisis, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders discussed Ukraine. Trump canceled a summit meeting with Putin late last year after Russia seized three Ukrainian Navy ships on Nov. 25 and arrested 24 sailors. Putin also told Trump that the new leadership in Ukraine should take steps to solve the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin said.
Trump also raised with Putin the issue of getting North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Trump has met twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but Kim has yet to agree to a disarmament deal.
Sanders said Trump mentioned several times “the need and importance of Russia stepping up and continuing to put pressure on North Korea to denuclearize.” The Kremlin said both leaders highlighted the need to pursue denuclearization of the region.
During an April summit with Kim in Vladivostok, Putin expressed Russian support for a gradual process of trading disarmament for sanctions relief.

Topics: Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

Related

0
World
North Korea’s Kim to Putin: US acted in ‘bad faith’ at Hanoi talks
0
World
Russia knows Mueller probe ‘gave birth to a mouse’: Putin

Cyprus police chief sacked over serial killings ‘negligence’

Updated 03 May 2019
AFP
0

Cyprus police chief sacked over serial killings ‘negligence’

  • Cypriot police chief sacked a day after the justice minister resigned
  • A Cypriot army captain admitted to killing 7 women and girls in a case that went undetected for nearly 3 years
Updated 03 May 2019
AFP
0

NICOSIA: Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday sacked the country’s police chief as pressure mounted over the authorities’ botched and delayed response to the killings of seven foreign women and girls.
A letter by the president to Zacharias Chrysostomou, seen by AFP, informed the police chief that his services would be considered “terminated” as of May 7.
Anastasiades said his decision was based on “the apparent negligence and dereliction of duty of the police in investigating reports of missing persons.”
He said this negligence led to the case “not being solved in a timely manner, while some of the horrific crimes that shocked Cyprus could have been prevented.”
The announcement came a day after Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou announced his resignation over the case, which went undetected for nearly three years, and after the president held a meeting with Chrysostomou.
A suspect identified in Cypriot media as 35-year-old Greek Cypriot army officer Nicos Metaxas has confessed to the seven murders, dubbed the Mediterranean holiday island’s first serial killings.
Cypriot authorities have been accused of failing to properly investigate the women’s initial disappearance due to neglect and racism.
The remains of two Filipinos, a woman believed to be Nepalese and a fourth, so far unidentified, woman have been found in and around two lakes outside Nicosia since tourists spotted the body of one of them on April 14.
Police were searching a toxic man-made lake southwest of Nicosia on Friday after they found a concrete block similar to one discovered over the weekend in a bag lifted from the lake with a body inside.
The body was thought to be that of 36-year-old Livia Florentina Bunea, although it has not been officially identified.
Detectives who flew in from Britain to help with the investigation are expected to leave the island on Friday.
Outrage over the handling of the case has prompted protests outside the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia, and Anastasiades has said the government will announce new measures to better protect foreign workers.
Outgoing justice minister Nicolaou said he was quitting for reasons of “principle and conscience,” while adding he had no personal involvement in the case that went undetected for nearly three years.
The chief of the main opposition communist party AKEL slammed Nicolaou for failing to quit sooner.
“Political accountability would exist if he resigned on the first or the second day that this story broke,” Andros Kyprianou said.
“Nineteen days later, following intense public outcry and pressure to stand down from his party... this is not called political sensitivity.”
On Friday, the president also met diplomats from non-EU countries, who handed him suggestions on how to best monitor foreign workers from third countries, India’s envoy to the island said.
Indian high commissioner Dr. R.K. Raghavan told reporters he was assured that Nicosia will take every possible step to strengthen the confidence of foreign nationals in Cyprus, especially workers from India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Cyprus government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the president “expressed his regret over the horrific crimes and apologized on behalf of the State and the Cypriot people to the representatives of these countries.”

Related

0
Offbeat
Cyprus: Suitcases in lake match suspect’s claims of 7 deaths
0
World
Police in ‘Good Friday’ hunt for Cyprus serial murder victims

Latest updates

Riyadh mosque delivers Friday sermon in English
0
Saudi Arabia has last laugh with launch of Google’s AI-powered virtual assistant
0
Six civilians killed in Yemen in suspected Al-Qaeda bombing
0
US cracks down on Iran uranium production and nuclear plant
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Children’s Book Club
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.