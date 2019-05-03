You are here

  Saudi student injured in North Carolina shooting recovering in hospital
Students lay candles and flowers at the steps of Kennedy Hall to honor the victims of a shooting the day earlier at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2019
Arab News
  • Officials from the Saudi Embassy in Washington confirmed that Rami Al-Ramadan was among victims of the shooting incident at the University of North Carolina
  • The incident left two students dead and four injured
Arab News
A Saudi student shot when a gunman opened fire in a US college classroom was on Friday recovering in hospital.
Officials from the Saudi Embassy in Washington confirmed that Rami Al-Ramadan was among victims of the shooting incident at the University of North Carolina, in Charlotte, which left two students dead and four injured.
Embassy staff are now closely monitoring the welfare of Al-Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Police investigating Tuesday’s shooting are still baffled as to the motive for the attack by 22-year-old suspect Tristyn Andrew Terrell.
Terrell had been a student at the university but withdrew before the end of this semester, officials said. He did not attend his first court appearance on Thursday to have two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder and other charges read to him. Terrell will remain in jail at least until his bond hearing scheduled for May 15, according to The Associated Press.
In a statement the Saudi Embassy said: “In line with the directions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to take care of all Saudi citizens, the embassy in Washington, as soon as it learned about the incident, contacted the Saudi citizen (Al-Ramadan) at the hospital to check up on him and facilitate all procedures related to his treatment.”
The embassy stressed its ongoing concern over the safety of Saudis in the US, and said round-the-clock assistance was available through emergency contact numbers which can be found on the Kingdom’s official websites for the Saudi Embassy and its consulate in Washington.
The shooting prompted a lockdown at the university and caused widespread panic across the campus as students scrambled to take shelter.
University campus police chief, Jeff Baker, said police officers assembling nearby for a concert rushed to the scene where they arrested the gunman in the classroom where the shots had been fired.
The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 staff and is located northeast of the city center in a residential area.
The deadliest mass shooting on a US college campus took place at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007, when a student killed 32 people, then himself, according to Reuters.

Source of Light: Towering Italian sculpture unveiled in Dhahran

The 90-foot tall artwork consists of three towering bronze ‘trees’ that ‘grow’ from the base of the Source, the physical core of Ithra. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
Source of Light: Towering Italian sculpture unveiled in Dhahran

  • Ithra is a Saudi Aramco initiative and was designed by Oslo-based architects Snohetta
Arab News
DHAHRAN: Towering metallic “trees” in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province have been unveiled at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran.
The sculpture, from Italian artist Giuseppe Penone, is called “Source of Light” and marks the symbolic location near where Saudi Arabia first discovered oil in 1938.
The 90-foot tall artwork consists of three towering bronze trees that grow from the base of the Source, the physical core of Ithra.
It is Ithra’s largest permanent art commission.
“We are delighted to have Giuseppe Penone’s iconic work, ‘Source of Light,’ at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture,” said Ithra director Ali Al-Mutairi. “His poignant integration of ideas and materials located at the core of our built environment resonates deeply while creating space for contemplation. In our quest to foster cross-cultural exchange, this work offers visitors a unique and tangible example of global artistic expression. With the Source, Penone has synthesized memory and nature in dialogue with architecture to inspire our consideration of what has yet to be discovered. We are honored to present such work to the world.”
Penone is inspired by organic systems and natural forms — including wood, stone, resin, and the human body — believing in the connection between humans and nature. This commission responds both to the Source and to the natural forms and sustainable materials of Ithra itself, which evoke rocks and mountain ranges. The sculpture connects the earth below with the sky above, forming a symbolic link between these two sources of energy.
“‘Source of Light’ emphasizes and represents the energy extracted from the earth that helps life and growth,” the artist said in a statement. “It symbolizes the Source, where oil needed for the growth and development of the world’s economy was discovered. It celebrates with its own form and materials, including the gold that covers the central tree’s inner surface, the elevation of life.”
Ithra is a Saudi Aramco initiative and was designed by Oslo-based architects Snohetta. The buildings form four giant futuristic rock-like structures which support one another. At its center lies a deep and open square well — the symbolic location of the Source, where oil was first discovered in the region.
The journey to the Source takes visitors down a spiral ramp that gives different views of Penone’s artwork.

