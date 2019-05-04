Austrian innkeeper goes berserk after food complaint
Austrian innkeeper goes berserk after food complaint
Police in Upper Austria said they were called to a restaurant in Bad Schallerbach, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Vienna late Wednesday, when the owner went berserk and hurled abuse — as well as dinner plates piled with food — at two customers who pointed out that he had got their order wrong.
“After being confronted with a complaint about an order mix-up, the 56-year-old innkeeper... threw plates and their contents in the customers’ faces,” the police said in statement.
The two customers — a Hungarian and a German national aged 40 and 41 — suffered facial bruises and a cut lip, the statement said.
The owner then turned on a group of four other diners who wanted to leave the establishment following the incident and repeatedly hit a 43-year-old man and his 71-year-old father.