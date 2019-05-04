You are here

Austrian innkeeper goes berserk after food complaint

VIENNA: Two diners in Austria bit off more than they could chew when they dared to complain about a mix-up in their food order and were compelled to run for safety from the enraged restaurant owner, police said Thursday.
Police in Upper Austria said they were called to a restaurant in Bad Schallerbach, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Vienna late Wednesday, when the owner went berserk and hurled abuse — as well as dinner plates piled with food — at two customers who pointed out that he had got their order wrong.
“After being confronted with a complaint about an order mix-up, the 56-year-old innkeeper... threw plates and their contents in the customers’ faces,” the police said in statement.
The two customers — a Hungarian and a German national aged 40 and 41 — suffered facial bruises and a cut lip, the statement said.
The owner then turned on a group of four other diners who wanted to leave the establishment following the incident and repeatedly hit a 43-year-old man and his 71-year-old father.

Qatar's 'vagina-shaped' stadium sparks global sarcasm

  • Aerial shots of the newly unveiled Al-Wakrah stadium in Qatar gained coverage on Saturday, as international media described it as with "vaginal resemblance"
• The stadium was inspired by traditional Qatari dhow sailing boats
  • The stadium was inspired by traditional Qatari dhow sailing boats
DUBAI: Worldwide ridicule continued as Qatar unveiled its World Cup venue infamously dubbed as the “vagina stadium.”  

Aerial shots of the newly unveiled Al-Wakrah stadium in Qatar gained coverage on Saturday, as international media described it as with “vaginal resemblance.”

The 40,000-capacity venue, designed by London-based Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid who died in 2016, first made headlines when the design was released in 2013.

US comedy The Daily Show even ran images of the stadium “sprouting a forest of pubic hair,” according to a report by British newspaper The Guardian.

The stadium, according to Hadid, was inspired by traditional Qatari dhow sailing boats, but design critics were quick to notice its similarities to women’s private parts.

