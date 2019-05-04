Austrian innkeeper goes berserk after food complaint

Qatar’s ‘vagina-shaped’ stadium sparks global sarcasm

DUBAI: Worldwide ridicule continued as Qatar unveiled its World Cup venue infamously dubbed as the “vagina stadium.”

Aerial shots of the newly unveiled Al-Wakrah stadium in Qatar gained coverage on Saturday, as international media described it as with “vaginal resemblance.”

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup ‘vagina stadium’ is finally unveiled after being ridiculed by fans https://t.co/Tq3IGWxjc8 pic.twitter.com/EyTFghv1Fg — The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) May 2, 2019

The 40,000-capacity venue, designed by London-based Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid who died in 2016, first made headlines when the design was released in 2013.

US comedy The Daily Show even ran images of the stadium “sprouting a forest of pubic hair,” according to a report by British newspaper The Guardian.

The stadium, according to Hadid, was inspired by traditional Qatari dhow sailing boats, but design critics were quick to notice its similarities to women’s private parts.