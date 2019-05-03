Asia powers HSBC first quarter profit as trading arm struggles

You are here

﻿

HSBC Hong Kong headquarters. The London-headquartered bank makes most of its profits in Asia. Its results showed the benefits and costs of global reach. (AFP)
  • Europe’s biggest bank by assets says operating expenses dropped 12 percent in January-March period
HONG KONG: HSBC Holdings beat forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first quarter profit, bolstered by a surge in income from its core Asian business and lower costs that outweighed a poor performance from investment banking.

Reining in costs has been one of the biggest challenges for HSBC Chief Executive John Flint, with the bank last year missing its target of “positive jaws” — which tracks whether the bank is growing revenues faster than costs.

Europe’s biggest bank by assets said operating expenses dropped 12 percent in the January-March quarter, helped by one-off sales in its retail and commercial businesses and the non-recurrence of US regulatory fines for past misdeeds.

Profit before tax rose to $6.21 billion from $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, above the $5.58 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank.

The results for the London-headquartered bank, which makes the bulk of its profits in Asia, showed both the benefits and costs of its global reach and business mix, at a time when other European lenders are shrinking.

While HSBC’s US business continued to drag down the group and its investment bank fared poorly compared with peers, the bank grew revenues 7 percent in Asia and saw income in its retail and commercial banking divisions rise around 10 percent.

HONG KONG“HSBC has been one of the few banks reporting first quarter earnings that showed a favorable revenue mix,” analyst Joseph Dickerson at Jefferies said.

HSBC’s shares rose 2.5 percent in London, against a 0.5 percent rise in the STOXX European banks index.

HSBC’s trading business had a poor first quarter, in common with many of its US and European rivals that saw revenues fall in subdued markets.

HSBC’s stock traders did particularly badly, with revenues tumbling 34 percent excluding a favorable one-off provision, the worst performance of an equities business in the quarter among major US and European banks.

While HSBC has been boosting spending to raise its market share in businesses such as retail banking and wealth management, investment banking has struggled with staff departures and slower revenue growth.

The banking division, which advises clients on finance and mergers, has lost senior dealmakers and slipped down the rankings
in merger advisory and equity capital markets amid internal questions over its strategic direction.

The lender reshuffled the unit on Tuesday as former JPMorgan banker Greg Guyett put his stamp on the business.

“We are always looking at parts of the business and trying to improve them, but there should be no dramatic changes,” HSBC Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told Reuters when asked if further changes were needed to the investment bank.

HSBC warned in February it might have to delay some investments this year as it missed 2018 profit forecasts due to slowing growth in its two home markets of China and Britain.

While the bank’s pretax profit in Asia rose 5 percent during the first quarter to $5 billion, accounting for 81 percent of overall profits, other regions fared worse.

The bank said the turnaround strategy for its US business, which has for years underperformed, was progressing, but the task remained its “most challenging strategic priority.”

In the first quarter, North America posted a pretax profit of $379 million compared with a loss of $596 million in the same period last year, as the bank increased retail customer numbers and capitalized on its international network, it said.

HSBC also said expected credit losses in its commercial bank rose by $300 million thanks mainly to small corporate exposures in Britain amid ongoing uncertainty over the country’s departure from the EU.

Norway’s wealth fund made record returns, looking at Uber IPO

Updated 04 May 2019
REUTERS:
0

Norway’s wealth fund made record returns, looking at Uber IPO

  • Fund is built on revenues from domestic oil industry
  • Welcomes wave of recent listings by tech unicorns
Updated 04 May 2019
REUTERS:
0
OSLO: Norway’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, made record returns on investment in the first quarter amid a surge in tech stocks.
Separately, the fund is assessing whether to make an investment in ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. , which is planning an initial public offering, its chief executive told Reuters.
The fund earned 738 billion Norwegian crowns ($84.15 billion) for the January-March period, the highest amount it has ever recorded.
When measured in terms of the fund’s international currency basket, the return for the quarter stood at 9.1 percent, beating its benchmark, it added.
“The first quarter was an exceptionally good quarter,” fund CEO Yngve Slyngstad told reporters.
Apple Inc. made the most positive contribution to the return in the first quarter, the fund said in its quarterly report, followed by Microsoft and Amazon.
The investments that made the most negative contributions were pharmaceutical firm AbbVie, bank Swedbank and US consumer services firm CVS Health.

Tech unicorns
Overall, out of the 10 largest equity holdings in the fund, five of them are US tech companies. The top three equity holdings are Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.
The fund participated in the initial public offerings of tech firms Lyft and Weimob in the first quarter, and in the present quarter it is examining the listings of two large companies, including that of Uber, Slyngstad said.
The fund has previously said it wished more companies, and particularly tech companies, had sought public listings, enabling the fund to invest in these fast-growing companies.
Slyngstad welcomed the recent wave of public listings by tech firms, but reiterated that they could be seeking listings at an earlier stage so the fund can capture the fruits of their growth.
“This development of these large unicorns coming to the exchanges is something we view positively,” Slyngstad said in an interview on the sidelines of a news conference.
“We are of course pleased that more companies have decided to go to the stock exchanges. We appreciate the transparency and the liquidity of the public markets.
“From our point of view, an earlier listing is better than a later listing.”

