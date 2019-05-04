You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea
﻿

North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea

People watch a TV screen showing file footage of North Korea’s missile launch at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File/AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea

Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Saturday fired several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, a likely sign of Pyongyang’s growing frustration at stalled diplomatic talks with Washington meant to provide coveted sanctions relief in return for nuclear disarmament.
The South initially reported a single missile was fired, but later issued a statement that said “several projectiles” had been launched and that they flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) before splashing into the sea toward the northeast.
South Korea’s military has bolstered its surveillance in case there are additional weapons launches, and South Korean and US authorities are analyzing the details. If it’s confirmed that the North fired banned ballistic missiles, it will be the first such launch since the North’s November 2017 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. That year saw a string of increasingly powerful weapons tests from the North and a belligerent response from President Donald Trump that had many in the region fearing war.
The firing Saturday comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North’s pursuit of nuclear bombs that can accurately target the US mainland. Experts believe that the North has viable shorter range nuclear armed missiles but still needs more tests to perfect its longer-range weapons.
During the diplomacy that followed the North’s weapons tests of 2017, Kim Jong Un said that the North would not test nuclear devices or ICBMs.
These short-range projectiles don’t appear to violate that self-imposed moratorium, and may instead be a way to register Kim’s displeasure with Washington and the state of talks meant to provide sanctions relief for disarmament without having the diplomacy collapse.

Topics: N.Korea

Related

0
World
N.Korea’s Kim to travel to Vietnam by train, summit at Government Guesthouse
0
World
Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of N.Korean leader’s half-brother

Venezuela’s neighbors accuse Maduro of protecting ‘terrorist groups’ in Colombia

Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Venezuela’s neighbors accuse Maduro of protecting ‘terrorist groups’ in Colombia

  • Maduro is accused of protecting Colombian ELN rebels, who have set off explosives at a Colombian military base on April 27
  • The Lima Group, which includes Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, want Venezuelans to continue efforts to keep fighting for democracy
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

LIMA, Peru: The Lima Group regional bloc on Friday accused the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of protecting “terrorist groups” in Colombia, keeping up pressure days after an attempted military uprising failed to dislodge Maduro from power.
The bloc, a dozen countries in the Americas that meet regularly to discuss Venezuela, did not provide details on the groups in Colombia that it alleged Maduro was protecting. But it said in its joint statement that it rejected any attempt to assassinate Colombian President Ivan Duque or undermine regional security.
Duque said on Twitter on April 27 that explosives set off at a military base had been orchestrated from Venezuela, where he alleged Maduro was protecting Colombian ELN rebels.
Maduro’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Maduro often accuses the right-wing Duque, the Lima Group and the United States of plotting to overthrow his socialist government.
The Lima Group, which includes Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, reiterated on Friday that it opposes military intervention to remove Maduro from power, and encouraged Venezuelans to continue efforts to keep fighting for democracy.
“This process must be done peacefully and respecting the constitutional order in Venezuela,” Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio told journalists after meeting with his counterparts in a Lima Group meeting in Peru.
The Lima Group backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s push to oust Maduro on Tuesday, which failed to trigger the military defections needed to wrest control of key institutions.
The Lima Group said it wants Maduro’s ally Cuba to join efforts end the political crisis in Venezuela, and called for an urgent meeting with the EU-backed International Contact Group, which has placed more emphasis on dialogue to find a solution.

 

Topics: Venezuela Colombia Lima Group Nicolas Maduro Colombian President Ivan Duque

Related

0
World
Venezuela thrust to forefront of US-Russia clashes
0
World
Maduro hangs on as Venezuelan protests peter out

Latest updates

Venezuela’s neighbors accuse Maduro of protecting ‘terrorist groups’ in Colombia
0
Police killings in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state reach record high
0
Uber barring its ex CEO from NYSE balcony during IPO
0
Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho raps against corruption
0
North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.