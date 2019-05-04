You are here

Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho raps against corruption

Flamengo's Ronaldinho, left, and Vasco da Gama's Fagner struggle for the ball during a Brazilian soccer league match in Rio de Janeiro in this Aug. 28, 2011 photo. (AP File)
AFP
Brazilian ex-football star Ronaldinho raps against corruption

  • In a song along with Brazilian singer Jorge Vercillo, decrying corruption in their country
  • The former Brazil national and FC Barcelona megastar hung up his football cleats in January 2018
AFP
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s Ronaldinho has found a second calling after retiring from professional football: rapper.
The former Brazil national and FC Barcelona megastar — full name Ronaldinho Gaucho — has released a song along with Brazilian singer Jorge Vercillo decrying corruption in their country.
The 2005 Golden Ball award winner appears in a video, recorded in a studio, wearing a black beret and a white tank top emblazoned with the image of Saint George slaying a dragon.
Halfway through the duet, he plays drums, then breaks out in a 30-second rap solo.
“Love is our game, from start to finish, in my heart there are no longer enemies,” he raps.
He then asks the armor-clad Christian saint to slay “the dragon of greed” and corruption, while a chorus bemoans the squandering of public funds in detriment of “schools and hospitals.”
This is not the first musical outing for Ronaldinho, 39, who hung up his football cleats in January 2018.
He has also performed with Tunisian rapper K2rhym, and was featured in the official World Cup 2018 song performed by Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.
Ronaldinho even made a surprise appearance playing drums at the World Cup closing ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.
The famous midfielder however is not free of controversy: in November 2018, a court ordered that his passport and that of his brother Roberto be withheld for failing to pay a $2.3 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of property in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil.
And during last year’s presidential campaign, he joined the far-right PRB party and threw his support behind their candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, who was elected on a sweeping promise to fight corruption, has faced his own scandals since taking office in January.

 

 

 

Topics: Brazil Ronaldinho Rap music football

Kuang Yang, 14, makes cut on European Tour debut

AP
Kuang Yang, 14, makes cut on European Tour debut

  • Yang qualified for the China Open by winning the China Junior Match Play Championship in December.
  • Kuang holed a par putt from around 20 feet at No. 18 on Friday to shoot a second straight 1-under 71 and make it to the weekend on the number.
AP
SHENZHEN, China: Having only recently completed his midterm exams at high school, 14-year-old Chinese golfer Kuang Yang felt underprepared heading into his first event on the European Tour. 

It hasn’t stopped him making the cut in historic fashion at the China Open.

Kuang holed a par putt from around 20 feet at No. 18 on Friday to shoot a second straight 1-under 71 and make it to the weekend on the number. 

He became the youngest person to make the cut at a regular European Tour event — outside the majors — at 14 years, six months, 12 days.

“There are not enough words to describe the feeling,” said Kuang, who included his headteacher in the list of people he wanted to thank for giving him the opportunity to make history at Genzon Golf Club.

He is less than a month older than compatriot Guan Tianlang, who famously made the cut at the Masters in 2013.

Rising star

Kuang qualified for the China Open by winning the China Junior Match Play Championship in December, and has been playing in China-based events in the PGA Tour Series. 

He is still at school and says he manages to get in only about 15-20 hours of practice a week. He has been even more pressed for time recently because of his midterms.

After shooting a first-round 71 that included an eagle, Kuang mixed four birdies with three bogeys in the second round. 

55th place

He clenched his fist after making the long putt at the last hole that kept him tied for 55th place and meant he would be staying around for the weekend.

Among the 45 Chinese players competing in Shenzhen this week is a kid even younger than Kuang. Ma Bingwen, who is aged 13, shot rounds of 78 and 79 to miss the cut.

Another Chinese player, Wu Ashen, has a two-stroke lead after following up an opening round of 66 with a 7-under 65. He is looking to win his home tournament for the second time, after a victory in 2015.

Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland (68) is on his own in second place, a shot ahead of Jorge Campillo of Spain (69). Campillo is seeking back-to-back European Tour titles after winning the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco last week.

Topics: Kuang Yang golf

