Uber barring its ex CEO from NYSE balcony during IPO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ride-hailing company Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi
NEW YORK: Uber’s CEO is barring his predecessor from taking part in the opening-bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange next week, when the ride-hailing company is expected to make its hotly anticipated stock market debut.
In a report published Friday, The New York Times cites unnamed sources who say Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (kahs-row-SHAH’-hee) has decided that Travis Kalanick is not welcome to share the exchange’s balcony when Uber begins trading as a public company next Friday.
Kalanick co-founded Uber and was CEO until his ouster in 2017 following a series of damaging revelations that sullied the company’s reputation among consumers. Those included reports of rampant internal sexual harassment and allegations Uber stole self-driving car technology.
The blowback from the problems helped Uber rival Lyft pick up ground in the US — something Uber acknowledged in its IPO filing — and led Kalanick’s ouster as CEO.
The Times’ report says Kalanick, who remains member of the company’s board of directors, asked to take part in the ringing of the opening bell at the NYSE, but Khosrowshahi refused.
Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen declined to comment.
The stock market debut of the world’s largest ride-hailing service is widely expected to be the biggest technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group went public in 2014. And it will be the latest IPO in a parade of unprofitable technology companies, including Lyft, which had its IPO early last month.
Kalanick remains one of the biggest Uber shareholders, with an 8.6% stake, which means he stands to become a multibillionaire after the IPO.

 

OSLO: Norway’s $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, made record returns on investment in the first quarter amid a surge in tech stocks.
Separately, the fund is assessing whether to make an investment in ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. , which is planning an initial public offering, its chief executive told Reuters.
The fund earned 738 billion Norwegian crowns ($84.15 billion) for the January-March period, the highest amount it has ever recorded.
When measured in terms of the fund’s international currency basket, the return for the quarter stood at 9.1 percent, beating its benchmark, it added.
“The first quarter was an exceptionally good quarter,” fund CEO Yngve Slyngstad told reporters.
Apple Inc. made the most positive contribution to the return in the first quarter, the fund said in its quarterly report, followed by Microsoft and Amazon.
The investments that made the most negative contributions were pharmaceutical firm AbbVie, bank Swedbank and US consumer services firm CVS Health.

Tech unicorns
Overall, out of the 10 largest equity holdings in the fund, five of them are US tech companies. The top three equity holdings are Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.
The fund participated in the initial public offerings of tech firms Lyft and Weimob in the first quarter, and in the present quarter it is examining the listings of two large companies, including that of Uber, Slyngstad said.
The fund has previously said it wished more companies, and particularly tech companies, had sought public listings, enabling the fund to invest in these fast-growing companies.
Slyngstad welcomed the recent wave of public listings by tech firms, but reiterated that they could be seeking listings at an earlier stage so the fund can capture the fruits of their growth.
“This development of these large unicorns coming to the exchanges is something we view positively,” Slyngstad said in an interview on the sidelines of a news conference.
“We are of course pleased that more companies have decided to go to the stock exchanges. We appreciate the transparency and the liquidity of the public markets.
“From our point of view, an earlier listing is better than a later listing.”

