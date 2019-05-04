You are here

Boeing 737 slides off runway into Florida river, 21 hurt

Boeing has been under global pressure after its planes were involved in deadly crashes. (File/AFP)
Reuters
Reuters
A Boeing jetliner with 143 people aboard from the US outpost at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off a runway into a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday while attempting to land at a military base there during a thunderstorm, injuring 21 people.
There were no reports of fatalities or critical injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that all 21 of the injured were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
The plane, a chartered Boeing 737-800 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members, crashed into the St. Johns river at the end of the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville at about 9:40 p.m. local time, a spokesman for the Florida air base said.
“The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.
The sheriff’s tweet was accompanied by two photographs showing the plane, bearing the logo of Miami Air International, resting in shallow water and fully intact.
The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, said on Twitter that US President Donald Trump had called him to offer help.
“No fatalities reported. We are all in this together,” Curry said in a separate tweet.
A passenger on board the plane, attorney Cheryl Bormann, told CNN in an interview that the flight, which had been four hours late in departing, made a “really hard landing” in Jacksonville amid thunder and lightning.
“We came down, the plane literally hit the ground and bounced. It was clear the pilot did not have total control of the plane. It bounced again,” she said, adding that the experience was “terrifying.”
Bormann said she hit her head on a plastic tray on the seat in front of her as the plane veered sideways and off the runway. “We were in the water, we couldn’t tell where we were, whether it was a river or an ocean.”
The military base is situated on the east bank of the St. Johns River about 8 miles south of Jacksonville, in the northeastern corner of Florida about 350 miles north of Miami.
Bormann described emerging from the plane onto the wing as oxygen masks deployed and smelling the jet fuel that she said was apparently leaking into the water.
Bormann, from Chicago, said that most of the passengers were connected to the military and helped each other out of their seats and onto a wing, where they were assisted after some time into a raft.
Miami Air International is a charter airline operating a fleet of the Boeing 737-800, different from the 737 MAX 8 aircraft that has been grounded following two fatal crashes involving that plane. Representatives for the airline could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters on Friday evening.
The charter company is contracted by the military for its twice-weekly “rotator” roundtrip service between the US mainland and Guantanamo Bay, said Bill Dougherty, a spokesman for the Jacksonville base.
It flies every Tuesday and Friday from the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia to the Jacksonville air station and on to Cuba. It then flies back to Virginia with a stop again at Jacksonville, he said.
The rotator service typically flies military personnel, family members, contractors and other civilians traveling from the United States to Guantanamo Bay. But officials said the mix of civilians and military personnel on the plane that crash-landed was not immediately known.
A Boeing spokesman said that the company was aware of the incident and was gathering information.

 

 

At least nine dead as monster cyclone enters Bangladesh

AFP
AFP
0

At least nine dead as monster cyclone enters Bangladesh

  • Some 400,000 people have been taken to shelters
  • Eight people reportedly died in India because of the storm
Updated 54 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

KHULNA, Bangladesh: Cyclone Fani, one of the biggest to hit India in years, barrelled into Bangladesh on Saturday after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in India.
Eight people reportedly died in India and Bangladeshi police said nine perished even before the eye of the storm rumbled over the border in the morning.
Some 400,000 people have been taken to shelters, Bangladeshi officials told AFP.
Fourteen villages were inundated as a tidal surge breached flood dams. The dead included a minor in Barguna district on the coast and five others killed by lightening.
“We are mooring our boat because it’s the only means of income for us. Only Allah knows when we can go back to fishing again,” Akbar Ali, a fisherman near the town of Dacope in Bangladesh, told AFP while battling surging waves to tie his boat to a tree.
With the storm weakening but still packing a punch, winds of up to 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour and heavy rain battered overnight and on Saturday morning the Indian state of West Bengal and its capital Kolkata, including the Sundarbans mangrove forest area.
“It’s a total mess in islands of the Sunderbans as the cyclone has destroyed everything in its path, fueling fears rivers could burst their banks and leave vast areas underwater,” said Manturam Pakhira, Sunderbans affairs minister.
“Locals spent a sleepless night and many came out of their thatched huts and stood on the river banks measuring the level of the water,” Pakhira said.
“Several homes have been flattened, roofs blown off, electric poles and trees toppled.”
Several hundred thousand people were told to evacuate coastal areas of West Bengal before the arrival of Fani (“snake” in Bengali), with 5,000 leaving the low-lying areas and old, dilapidated buildings of Kolkata, home to 4.6 million people.
“Nearly a dozen people were trapped as an old building in the northern part of the city has collapsed,” Kolkata’s mayor Firhad Hakim said. “They have been rescued and shifted to a safer place.”
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s chief minister and a key figure in India’s ongoing mega-election, canceled all political rallies and set up an improvised control room in a hotel in the path of the storm.
Kolkata’s international airport was ordered closed. Train services were also halted.

Worst hit was the state of Odisha where Fani made landfall on Friday, packing winds gusting up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) an hour, sending coconut trees flying, knocking down power lines and cutting off water and telecommunications.
Eight people were killed in Odisha, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported, including a teenage boy crushed under a tree and a woman hit by concrete debris.
While not confirming any deaths, Odisha disaster management official Prabhat Mahapatra told AFP there were about 160 people injured in the Hindu pilgrimage city of Puri alone.
“It just went dark and then suddenly we could barely see five meters in front of us,” said one Puri resident.
“There were roadside food carts, store signs all flying by in the air,” the man told AFP. “The wind is deafening.”
PTI reported that a construction crane collapsed and that a police booth was dragged 60 meters (yards) by the wind.
As Fani headed northeast, Odisha authorities battled to remove fallen trees and other debris strewn over roads and to restore phone and Internet services.
Electricity pylons were down, tin roofs were ripped off and windows on many buildings were smashed.
Puri’s famous 12th-century Jagannath temple escaped damage, however.
Gouranga Malick, 48, was solemnly picking up bricks after the small two-room house he shared with his six-strong family collapsed, its roof blown away.
“I have never witnessed this type of devastation in my lifetime,” he told AFP.
“Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed,” Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik said.
The winds were felt as far away as Mount Everest, with tents blown away at Camp 2 at 6,400 meters (21,000 feet) and Nepali authorities cautioning helicopters against flying.
Ports have been closed but the Indian Navy has sent warships to the region to help if needed. Hundreds of workers were taken off offshore oil rigs.

