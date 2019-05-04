You are here

Sri Lanka Catholics turn to TV mass amid bomb threat

Sri Lanka bolstered security Friday with fears of attacks against several bridges and flyovers in Colombo as well as police stations. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Public masses were suspended for a second week
  • The Church said Catholic schools will remain shut “until further notice”
AFP
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church will televise a private Sunday mass after canceling regular services over fears of a repeat of Easter suicide bombings that killed 257 people, a spokesman said.
Father Edmund Tillakaratne said public masses were suspended for a second week, but a service conducted by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will be broadcast on national television.
“It will be like last Sunday when we had a service at Archbishop’s chapel and telecast it live,” Tillakaratne said.
Ranjith, who is also archbishop of Colombo, said Thursday that a “reliable foreign source” had alerted him to possible attacks this weekend, leading him to cancel Sunday services for the second week.
“The information we have from a reliable foreign source is that attackers are planning to hit a very famous church and a Catholic institution,” the Cardinal said in a statement.
Official sources said the Thewatte National Basilica, just outside Colombo, was the suspected target, and the military deployed hundreds of troops to search the area.
“There were no explosives found, but we have stepped up security in the neighborhood,” a police official said.
The government is going ahead with plans to reopen public schools on Monday, but the Church said Catholic schools will remain shut “until further notice.”
Sri Lankan authorities had advance warnings from Indian intelligence of the impending Easter attacks but police and security forces failed to act, leading to Sri Lanka’s worst single suicide attack against civilians.
There were at least 42 foreigners among the 257 killed while some 480 were also wounded in the attacks targeting three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21.
Armed guards have been stationed outside hotels, churches, Buddhist temples and mosques across the country since the attacks.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Friday that some of the conspirators may still be at large.
“Most of those responsible for the Easter attacks have been arrested. Some have been killed,” Wickremesinghe said during a tour of island’s east, where a Christian church was hit.
“We are trying to see if there are any more secret IS cells in the country,” he said. “We will ensure that IS terrorism will be eradicated from our land.”
Sri Lanka bolstered security Friday with fears of attacks against several bridges and flyovers in Colombo as well as police stations.
He hoped normality would return by Monday when public schools reopen after an extended Easter vacation. About 50 children were among those killed.
The attacks were blamed on the local National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) whose leader was among the suicide bombers. The group had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Daesh group.

Topics: Sri Lanka SRI LANKA ATTACKS

At least nine dead as monster cyclone enters Bangladesh

Updated 04 May 2019
AFP
0

At least nine dead as monster cyclone enters Bangladesh

  • Some 400,000 people have been taken to shelters
  • Eight people reportedly died in India because of the storm
Updated 04 May 2019
AFP
0

KHULNA, Bangladesh: Cyclone Fani, one of the biggest to hit India in years, barrelled into Bangladesh on Saturday after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in India.
Eight people reportedly died in India and Bangladeshi police said nine perished even before the eye of the storm rumbled over the border in the morning.
Some 400,000 people have been taken to shelters, Bangladeshi officials told AFP.
Fourteen villages were inundated as a tidal surge breached flood dams. The dead included a minor in Barguna district on the coast and five others killed by lightening.
“We are mooring our boat because it’s the only means of income for us. Only Allah knows when we can go back to fishing again,” Akbar Ali, a fisherman near the town of Dacope in Bangladesh, told AFP while battling surging waves to tie his boat to a tree.
With the storm weakening but still packing a punch, winds of up to 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour and heavy rain battered overnight and on Saturday morning the Indian state of West Bengal and its capital Kolkata, including the Sundarbans mangrove forest area.
“It’s a total mess in islands of the Sunderbans as the cyclone has destroyed everything in its path, fueling fears rivers could burst their banks and leave vast areas underwater,” said Manturam Pakhira, Sunderbans affairs minister.
“Locals spent a sleepless night and many came out of their thatched huts and stood on the river banks measuring the level of the water,” Pakhira said.
“Several homes have been flattened, roofs blown off, electric poles and trees toppled.”
Several hundred thousand people were told to evacuate coastal areas of West Bengal before the arrival of Fani (“snake” in Bengali), with 5,000 leaving the low-lying areas and old, dilapidated buildings of Kolkata, home to 4.6 million people.
“Nearly a dozen people were trapped as an old building in the northern part of the city has collapsed,” Kolkata’s mayor Firhad Hakim said. “They have been rescued and shifted to a safer place.”
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s chief minister and a key figure in India’s ongoing mega-election, canceled all political rallies and set up an improvised control room in a hotel in the path of the storm.
Kolkata’s international airport was ordered closed. Train services were also halted.

Worst hit was the state of Odisha where Fani made landfall on Friday, packing winds gusting up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) an hour, sending coconut trees flying, knocking down power lines and cutting off water and telecommunications.
Eight people were killed in Odisha, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported, including a teenage boy crushed under a tree and a woman hit by concrete debris.
While not confirming any deaths, Odisha disaster management official Prabhat Mahapatra told AFP there were about 160 people injured in the Hindu pilgrimage city of Puri alone.
“It just went dark and then suddenly we could barely see five meters in front of us,” said one Puri resident.
“There were roadside food carts, store signs all flying by in the air,” the man told AFP. “The wind is deafening.”
PTI reported that a construction crane collapsed and that a police booth was dragged 60 meters (yards) by the wind.
As Fani headed northeast, Odisha authorities battled to remove fallen trees and other debris strewn over roads and to restore phone and Internet services.
Electricity pylons were down, tin roofs were ripped off and windows on many buildings were smashed.
Puri’s famous 12th-century Jagannath temple escaped damage, however.
Gouranga Malick, 48, was solemnly picking up bricks after the small two-room house he shared with his six-strong family collapsed, its roof blown away.
“I have never witnessed this type of devastation in my lifetime,” he told AFP.
“Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed,” Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik said.
The winds were felt as far away as Mount Everest, with tents blown away at Camp 2 at 6,400 meters (21,000 feet) and Nepali authorities cautioning helicopters against flying.
Ports have been closed but the Indian Navy has sent warships to the region to help if needed. Hundreds of workers were taken off offshore oil rigs.

Topics: Bangladesh

