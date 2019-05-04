You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US
﻿

Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US

In this file photo, participants attend the opening of the two-day talks of the Taliban and Afghan opposition representatives at the President Hotel in Moscow on February 5, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
0

Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US

  • A Taliban spokesman said both sides have offered new proposals for drawing down US and NATO forces
  • US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad continued to press for a cease fire
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say the gap is narrowing in talks with Washington’s special peace envoy over a timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.
In a voice message sent Saturday to The Associated Press, the Taliban spokesman in Doha says both sides have offered new proposals for drawing down US and NATO forces. This would be a significant initial step toward a deal to end nearly 18 years of war and America’s longest military engagement.
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, however, continued to press for a cease fire, tweeting Friday: “It is time to put down arms.” The Taliban have rejected any cease-fire until US and NATO troops withdraw.

Topics: Taliban

Related

0
World
Don’t tell us to lay down arms, tell the Americans: Afghan Taliban
Special 0
World
Taliban-US talks resume in Doha without Afghan govt

Sri Lanka Catholics turn to TV mass amid bomb threat

Updated 04 May 2019
AFP
0

Sri Lanka Catholics turn to TV mass amid bomb threat

  • Public masses were suspended for a second week
  • The Church said Catholic schools will remain shut “until further notice”
Updated 04 May 2019
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church will televise a private Sunday mass after canceling regular services over fears of a repeat of Easter suicide bombings that killed 257 people, a spokesman said.
Father Edmund Tillakaratne said public masses were suspended for a second week, but a service conducted by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will be broadcast on national television.
“It will be like last Sunday when we had a service at Archbishop’s chapel and telecast it live,” Tillakaratne said.
Ranjith, who is also archbishop of Colombo, said Thursday that a “reliable foreign source” had alerted him to possible attacks this weekend, leading him to cancel Sunday services for the second week.
“The information we have from a reliable foreign source is that attackers are planning to hit a very famous church and a Catholic institution,” the Cardinal said in a statement.
Official sources said the Thewatte National Basilica, just outside Colombo, was the suspected target, and the military deployed hundreds of troops to search the area.
“There were no explosives found, but we have stepped up security in the neighborhood,” a police official said.
The government is going ahead with plans to reopen public schools on Monday, but the Church said Catholic schools will remain shut “until further notice.”
Sri Lankan authorities had advance warnings from Indian intelligence of the impending Easter attacks but police and security forces failed to act, leading to Sri Lanka’s worst single suicide attack against civilians.
There were at least 42 foreigners among the 257 killed while some 480 were also wounded in the attacks targeting three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21.
Armed guards have been stationed outside hotels, churches, Buddhist temples and mosques across the country since the attacks.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Friday that some of the conspirators may still be at large.
“Most of those responsible for the Easter attacks have been arrested. Some have been killed,” Wickremesinghe said during a tour of island’s east, where a Christian church was hit.
“We are trying to see if there are any more secret IS cells in the country,” he said. “We will ensure that IS terrorism will be eradicated from our land.”
Sri Lanka bolstered security Friday with fears of attacks against several bridges and flyovers in Colombo as well as police stations.
He hoped normality would return by Monday when public schools reopen after an extended Easter vacation. About 50 children were among those killed.
The attacks were blamed on the local National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) whose leader was among the suicide bombers. The group had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Daesh group.

Topics: Sri Lanka SRI LANKA ATTACKS

Related

0
World
Catholic services in Sri Lanka capital canceled for 2nd week
0
World
More Sri Lanka attacks feared as Muslims condemn Easter bombs

Latest updates

Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US
0
Iran must resist US sanctions through oil, non-oil exports: Rouhani
0
Sri Lanka Catholics turn to TV mass amid bomb threat
0
At least nine dead as monster cyclone enters Bangladesh
0
Boeing 737 slides off runway into Florida river, 21 hurt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.