ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say the gap is narrowing in talks with Washington’s special peace envoy over a timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.
In a voice message sent Saturday to The Associated Press, the Taliban spokesman in Doha says both sides have offered new proposals for drawing down US and NATO forces. This would be a significant initial step toward a deal to end nearly 18 years of war and America’s longest military engagement.
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, however, continued to press for a cease fire, tweeting Friday: “It is time to put down arms.” The Taliban have rejected any cease-fire until US and NATO troops withdraw.
Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US
Taliban say gap narrowing in talks with US
- A Taliban spokesman said both sides have offered new proposals for drawing down US and NATO forces
- US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad continued to press for a cease fire
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say the gap is narrowing in talks with Washington’s special peace envoy over a timetable for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The two sides are continuing to meet in Qatar, where the insurgent movement maintains a political office.