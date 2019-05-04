You are here

US State Dept approves nearly $6bn in weapons sales to UAE and Bahrain

The US State Department has approved a possible $6 billion worth of weapons sales to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in three separate packages. (File/AFP)
  • The United States depends on allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia, to counter Iranian influence
  • The principal contractors for the sales were Raytheon Co. and Lockheed Martin Co
WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved a possible $6 billion worth of weapons sales to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in three separate packages, the Pentagon said on Friday after notifying Congress of the certification.
The United States depends on allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia, to counter Iranian influence. In April, the US moved ahead with part of a THAAD missile defense system sale to the kingdom.
In one of the notifications sent to Congress on Friday, Bahrain could potentially buy various Patriot missile systems and related support and equipment for an estimated cost of $2.48 billion. That potential Bahraini deal included 36 Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missiles known as GEM-T, an upgrade that can shoot down aircraft and cruise missiles.
In a separate State Department notification sent to Congress, Bahrain was also given the nod for various weapons to support its F-16 Block 70/F-16V aircraft fleet for an estimated cost of $750 million. That package included 32 AIM-9X missiles, 20 AGM-84 Block II Harpoon missiles and 100 GBU-39s which are 250-pound small diameter bombs and other munitions.
In a third State Department notification, the United Arab Emirates was given potential approval for $2.73 billion worth of Patriot missiles and related equipment including 452 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) and related equipment.
The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale. The notification process alerts Congress that a sale to a foreign country has been approved, but it does not indicate that a contract has been signed or negotiations have concluded.
The principal contractors for the sales were Raytheon Co. and Lockheed Martin Co.

Several soldiers killed in attack on Haftar camp in south Libya

Several soldiers killed in attack on Haftar camp in south Libya

  • The head of the municipality confirmed the casualties
  • A military source said Daesh militants and Chadian opposition fighters were responsible for the attack
BENGHAZI, Libya: Eight soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack on a training camp belonging to the eastern Libyan armed forces of Khalifa Haftar in the southern city of Sebha, the head of the local municipality said.
Hamed Al-Khaiyali told Reuters one soldier had been beheaded, the others “slaughtered” or shot.
A source in Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) blamed Daesh and Chadian fighters for the attack, the latter a term used by the LNA for tribesmen opposing Haftar.
Sebha — like much of the south and its oilfields — is controlled by the LNA but the force has moved troops north for a month-long offensive on the capital Tripoli, held by the internationally recognized government.
The campaign has not breached the southern defense of the capital.
The LNA faced strong opposition from the Tebu ethnic group during its campaign in the south at the start of the year.
Daesh militants are also active in southern Libya where is has staged several hit-and-run attacks in recent months. It retreated to the south after losing its stronghold in the central city of Sirte in December 2016.

