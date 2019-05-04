You are here

Nathalie Fanj explores Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula

Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj explored the stunning scenery of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula over the weekend and documented her trip on Instagram.

Fanj was wowed by the ruins of Mada’in Saleh, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features well-preserved, rock-cut tombs and monuments dating back to the Nabatean period.

The influencer took her 480,000 Instagram followers on a tour of the area, posting videos and photos from her weekend away.

“Super happy to be in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia’s hidden gem! I spent all day exploring and discovering this historical landmark and I can’t wait to share with you what I’ve been up to,” she captioned a photograph on Instagram.

“So, this is where I spent the past few days. I can’t express how beautiful and emotional this trip was, it felt so good being away from working on my phone and resting my eyes on such a breathtaking scenery, an endless prospect of wonder. This is where you appreciate mother Earth the most, when you see the work on a big scale spread before you,” she added in another video post.

In the video, Fanj can be seen running across the sand dunes barefoot, before the camera pans up to show one of the rock-cut monuments in all its glory.

In the clip, Fanj wears a summer-ready dress by Piaff Boutique.

The purpose of Fanj’s trip to Saudi Arabia’s desert was not immediately clear, but the fashion blogger promised to share more with her fans in the coming days.

“Time to go home! I’ll be sharing more about this trip and preparing for another big one next week,” she captioned a photo in which she can be seen standing in front of a Saudia jet.

Fanj seems to be ahead of the curve in promoting the area as a destination worth exploring on social media after the Winter at Tantora festival, held earlier this year, was widely seen as a major step in the promotion of Al-Ula as a tourist hotspot.

‘Knock Down the House’ filmmaker wants to ‘encourage political participation’ 

RUA'A ALAMERI
‘Knock Down the House’ filmmaker wants to ‘encourage political participation’ 

  • Aside from successful campaigner Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lears’ documentary followed Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin
  • The candidates came from different backgrounds but represented the same ideals — they refused corporate donations
RUA'A ALAMERI
DUBAI: American documentary “Knock Down the House” created a buzz in the film industry when it had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The film, about four female US primary candidates, has an approval rating of 100 percent on review site Rotten Tomatoes. 

Director Rachel Lears said the response to the film had made her hope it will encourage political participation.

“I do hope it can be a tool for people who are organizing for change in our government and in our democratic process, but also hope it can encourage people to engage with the political process who might not otherwise feel left out,” Lears told Arab News. 

Director Rachel Lears (L) with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Supplied)

Lears said she was inspired to make the documentary after the 2016 US presidential elections.  

“After the 2016 election a lot of ordinary people wanted to get involved in politics,” she said, explaining that there was a “wave” of women, people of color, as well as political outsiders and first-time candidates who stood to compete in the 2018 midterm elections.  

Lears believes this was influenced by the Trump administration’s policies, which left some communities feeling under-represented. “I was really interested in highlighting the work of people who were working really hard to connect the struggles of different communities around the country.” 

Aside from successful campaigner Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lears’ documentary followed Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin. The candidates came from different backgrounds but represented the same ideals — they refused corporate donations and aimed to represent the average working-class person.

Paula Jean Swearengin is a social and environmental activist and politician from West Virginia. (Supplied)
Amy Vilela is a healthcare activist running who is running for Congress in Nevada. (Supplied)
Cori Bush unsuccessfully went against US Representative Lacy Clay in Missouri. (Supplied)

Lears said she wanted to focus on those who had “grass-roots” campaigns. “I was looking for people who would be really interesting to watch no matter what happens with their elections. Of course, there was a very real possibility that all four of them might have lost.”

Ocasio-Cortez was the first candidate Lears met, in March 2017. Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic Party’s primary election for New York on June 26, 2018, defeating Joe Crowley in what was widely seen as the biggest victory in the 2018 US mid-term elections.

Knock Down the House was released on May 1 on Netflix. 

Topics: Knock Down the House

