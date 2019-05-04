Nathalie Fanj explores Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula

DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj explored the stunning scenery of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula over the weekend and documented her trip on Instagram.

Fanj was wowed by the ruins of Mada’in Saleh, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features well-preserved, rock-cut tombs and monuments dating back to the Nabatean period.

The influencer took her 480,000 Instagram followers on a tour of the area, posting videos and photos from her weekend away.

“Super happy to be in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia’s hidden gem! I spent all day exploring and discovering this historical landmark and I can’t wait to share with you what I’ve been up to,” she captioned a photograph on Instagram.

“So, this is where I spent the past few days. I can’t express how beautiful and emotional this trip was, it felt so good being away from working on my phone and resting my eyes on such a breathtaking scenery, an endless prospect of wonder. This is where you appreciate mother Earth the most, when you see the work on a big scale spread before you,” she added in another video post.

In the video, Fanj can be seen running across the sand dunes barefoot, before the camera pans up to show one of the rock-cut monuments in all its glory.

In the clip, Fanj wears a summer-ready dress by Piaff Boutique.

The purpose of Fanj’s trip to Saudi Arabia’s desert was not immediately clear, but the fashion blogger promised to share more with her fans in the coming days.

“Time to go home! I’ll be sharing more about this trip and preparing for another big one next week,” she captioned a photo in which she can be seen standing in front of a Saudia jet.

Fanj seems to be ahead of the curve in promoting the area as a destination worth exploring on social media after the Winter at Tantora festival, held earlier this year, was widely seen as a major step in the promotion of Al-Ula as a tourist hotspot.