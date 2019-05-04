Australian meat valued by Middle East consumers

Australian red meat is in demand in the Middle East and other major international markets, according to an Australian government report.

“Australian red meat is now not only accepted but demanded by ... housewives, supermarkets and hotels in every GCC country, to first and business class plates on the major airlines of that region. Demand will now spread through North Africa. Middle Eastern airlines are going to play a major role in opening up these markets to the Australian farmers,” the report said.

Nick Meara, international business manager for Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) — MENA, said: “The Middle East market is very important to us and we are committed to providing the region with the highest quality of Australian lamb and beef. The demand for a fresh product has increasingly been echoed by customers in the region and Australia is proud to be a leader in the delivery of meat that is fresh from farm to plate.”

Australia has one of the strictest halal programs in the world. The Australian Government Authorized Halal Program (AGAHP) is undertaken in collaboration with the Australian government’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and Islamic organizations in the country.

The average customer’s perception of imported meat is that sourcing meat from so far away can affect the freshness and quality of the product. However, according to Nick Meara, “State-of-the art technologies in Australia ensure that Australian lamb and beef is packed fresh and chilled to very low temperatures so it can be delivered to supermarkets in the Middle East in just a matter of days, and is still as fresh as the day it was packed.”