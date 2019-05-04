You are here

Australian meat valued by Middle East consumers

State-of-the art technologies in Australia ensure that Australian lamb and beef is packed fresh and chilled to very low temperatures so it can be delivered to supermarkets in the Middle East in just a matter of days, and is still as fresh as the day it was packed.
Australian red meat is in demand in the Middle East and other major international markets, according to an Australian government report.

“Australian red meat is now not only accepted but demanded by ... housewives, supermarkets and hotels in every GCC country, to first and business class plates on the major airlines of that region. Demand will now spread through North Africa. Middle Eastern airlines are going to play a major role in opening up these markets to the Australian farmers,” the report said.

Nick Meara, international business manager for Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) — MENA, said: “The Middle East market is very important to us and we are committed to providing the region with the highest quality of Australian lamb and beef. The demand for a fresh product has increasingly been echoed by customers in the region and Australia is proud to be a leader in the delivery of meat that is fresh from farm to plate.”

Australia has one of the strictest halal programs in the world. The Australian Government Authorized Halal Program (AGAHP) is undertaken in collaboration with the Australian government’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and Islamic organizations in the country.

The average customer’s perception of imported meat is that sourcing meat from so far away can affect the freshness and quality of the product. However, according to Nick Meara, “State-of-the art technologies in Australia ensure that Australian lamb and beef is packed fresh and chilled to very low temperatures so it can be delivered to supermarkets in the Middle East in just a matter of days, and is still as fresh as the day it was packed.”

Ma’aden Gold and Base Metals Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning contract of the Mansourah & Massarah project to the consortium of Outotec and Larsen & Toubro.

The project also includes training services to develop national cadres in project engineering, operations and maintenance. The Mansourah & Massarah mines, processing plant and associated infrastructure will be located in the Central Arabian gold region, one of the richest geological areas in the Kingdom and are due to be completed in 2022.

The project will become the company’s largest ever gold project, producing an average of 250,000 ounces of gold per year over the life of the mine. Total investment in the mine is expected to reach SR3.3 billion ($880 million). 

Darren Davis, CEO of Ma’aden, said: “This project is an important element of our strategy to increase our gold production to 1 million ounces a year. Our continued growth in the Kingdom will create many direct and indirect job opportunities in the Saudi economy and contribute to the development of communities around our operational areas.”

