First National Company inks deal with Sadara

The First National Company (FNRCO) has signed an agreement with petrochemical giant Sadara Chemical Company, enabling Sadara to utilize the services of FNRCO in the fields of human resources and solutions. The contract was recently signed by representatives of both the parties.

Ali Jaber Al-Mahan, chairman of the board of directors of FNRCO, said the company is proud of its partnerships with major local and international corporations. He said he is looking forward to similar agreements so as to participate in the country’s development and the achievement of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The FNRCO has considerable experience in providing business and project development services in the Kingdom.

The company is registered and licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and provides training for all professional and administrative specialties under the authorization of the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training. The training covers maintenance and inspection services for electrical, mechanical and electronic works for industrial, petroleum and petrochemical companies.