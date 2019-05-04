You are here

First National Company inks deal with Sadara

The First National Company (FNRCO) has signed an agreement with petrochemical giant Sadara Chemical Company, enabling Sadara to utilize the services of FNRCO in the fields of human resources and solutions. The contract was recently signed by representatives of both the parties.

Ali Jaber Al-Mahan, chairman of the board of directors of FNRCO, said the company is proud of its partnerships with major local and international corporations. He said he is looking forward to similar agreements so as to participate in the country’s development and the achievement of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The FNRCO has considerable experience in providing business and project development services in the Kingdom.

The company is registered and licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and provides training for all professional and administrative specialties under the authorization of the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training. The training covers maintenance and inspection services for electrical, mechanical and electronic works for industrial, petroleum and petrochemical companies.

Mansourah & Massarah project awarded to Outotec

Ma’aden Gold and Base Metals Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning contract of the Mansourah & Massarah project to the consortium of Outotec and Larsen & Toubro.

The project also includes training services to develop national cadres in project engineering, operations and maintenance. The Mansourah & Massarah mines, processing plant and associated infrastructure will be located in the Central Arabian gold region, one of the richest geological areas in the Kingdom and are due to be completed in 2022.

The project will become the company’s largest ever gold project, producing an average of 250,000 ounces of gold per year over the life of the mine. Total investment in the mine is expected to reach SR3.3 billion ($880 million). 

Darren Davis, CEO of Ma’aden, said: “This project is an important element of our strategy to increase our gold production to 1 million ounces a year. Our continued growth in the Kingdom will create many direct and indirect job opportunities in the Saudi economy and contribute to the development of communities around our operational areas.”

