You are here

  • Home
  • Landmark Arabia, EFE to train Saudi women in retail
﻿

Landmark Arabia, EFE to train Saudi women in retail

Nearly 50,000 women have graduated from EFE programs across the MENA region.
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Landmark Arabia, EFE to train Saudi women in retail

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Retail and hospitality group Landmark Arabia has signed a partnership agreement with Education for Employment (EFE) — Global, an organization linking unemployed youth to skills and job opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of the agreement, the retail conglomerate will fund a bespoke program that provides training and placement to 50 women aged 18 to 25 from less privileged backgrounds. 

Despite Saudi women accounting for 58 percent of university students, they comprise only 16 percent of the workforce. One of the main reasons for this is the disconnect between skills needed and the requirements of current and future jobs. The Landmark-EFE program seeks to address this issue by providing demand-driven job training.

Nisha Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group, said: “Enabling Saudi women to become more economically independent by participating in the labor market has always been a priority for our group. At Landmark Arabia, more than 66 percent of our Saudi national workforce are women who are taking on prominent retail positions in our company.”   

“In alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to employing and training Saudi women in the retail sector,” Jagtiani added. “Our partnership with EFE is a step closer toward implementing our plans in this direction, he said.”

Dima Najim, managing director of EFE-UAE, said: “Nearly 50,000 young women have graduated from EFE programs across the MENA region. Through this partnership with Landmark Group, EFE will be able to raise awareness among young women in Saudi Arabia and across region about the potential of jobs in the retail sector”

Amr Abdallah, Gulf programs director of EFE, said: “More than 53 percent of our Saudi program graduates since we started in Saudi are women and we are pleased to support the Saudiazation efforts through the provision of our different programs.”

Mansourah & Massarah project awarded to Outotec

Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

Mansourah & Massarah project awarded to Outotec

Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ma’aden Gold and Base Metals Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning contract of the Mansourah & Massarah project to the consortium of Outotec and Larsen & Toubro.

The project also includes training services to develop national cadres in project engineering, operations and maintenance. The Mansourah & Massarah mines, processing plant and associated infrastructure will be located in the Central Arabian gold region, one of the richest geological areas in the Kingdom and are due to be completed in 2022.

The project will become the company’s largest ever gold project, producing an average of 250,000 ounces of gold per year over the life of the mine. Total investment in the mine is expected to reach SR3.3 billion ($880 million). 

Darren Davis, CEO of Ma’aden, said: “This project is an important element of our strategy to increase our gold production to 1 million ounces a year. Our continued growth in the Kingdom will create many direct and indirect job opportunities in the Saudi economy and contribute to the development of communities around our operational areas.”

Latest updates

Mansourah & Massarah project awarded to Outotec
0
Australian meat valued by Middle East consumers
0
Jordanian mayor apologizes for helping Israeli tourists
0
Remains of nearly 85,000 genocide victims buried in Rwanda
0
3 Turkish soldiers killed in mortar attack from Iraq
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.