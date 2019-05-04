Landmark Arabia, EFE to train Saudi women in retail

Retail and hospitality group Landmark Arabia has signed a partnership agreement with Education for Employment (EFE) — Global, an organization linking unemployed youth to skills and job opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of the agreement, the retail conglomerate will fund a bespoke program that provides training and placement to 50 women aged 18 to 25 from less privileged backgrounds.

Despite Saudi women accounting for 58 percent of university students, they comprise only 16 percent of the workforce. One of the main reasons for this is the disconnect between skills needed and the requirements of current and future jobs. The Landmark-EFE program seeks to address this issue by providing demand-driven job training.

Nisha Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group, said: “Enabling Saudi women to become more economically independent by participating in the labor market has always been a priority for our group. At Landmark Arabia, more than 66 percent of our Saudi national workforce are women who are taking on prominent retail positions in our company.”

“In alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to employing and training Saudi women in the retail sector,” Jagtiani added. “Our partnership with EFE is a step closer toward implementing our plans in this direction, he said.”

Dima Najim, managing director of EFE-UAE, said: “Nearly 50,000 young women have graduated from EFE programs across the MENA region. Through this partnership with Landmark Group, EFE will be able to raise awareness among young women in Saudi Arabia and across region about the potential of jobs in the retail sector”

Amr Abdallah, Gulf programs director of EFE, said: “More than 53 percent of our Saudi program graduates since we started in Saudi are women and we are pleased to support the Saudiazation efforts through the provision of our different programs.”