Hyatt plans to double footprint in Saudi Arabia by 2023

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Hyatt plans to double footprint in Saudi Arabia by 2023

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that it expects the number of Hyatt hotels in Saudi Arabia to double, with five additional Hyatt branded hotels to open by 2023, adding approximately 1,300 rooms to the region. The expansion includes the opening of Grand Hyatt Al-Khobar, marking the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in the Kingdom, set to open in late 2019. 

The expected opening of Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences will mark the entry of the Hyatt Centric brand into the country. Additionally, Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall is slated for a 2021 opening and a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Riyadh/King Abdullah Financial District is slated for 2022. 

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing religious tourism markets in the world and one of Hyatt’s primary focus areas within the Middle East,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and North Africa for Hyatt. 

 “Saudi Arabia continues to make significant strides in boosting tourism and infrastructure in a bid to diversify the economy. The ambitious expansion of Hyatt brands cement Hyatt’s brand presence, both among Gulf residents and the increasing number of international travelers visiting Saudi Arabia.” 

Hyatt’s current portfolio in Saudi Arabia consists of Park Hyatt Jeddah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al-Sulaimania and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.

“Hyatt has established a strong brand reputation in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East by consistently delivering premium service,” said Kurt Straub, vice president of operations, Middle East, Africa and South West Asia for Hyatt. “By identifying the needs of local and international high-end travelers, we will continue this journey of excellence by offering memorable experiences, complemented by impeccable service standards.”

Hyatt’s growth in Saudi Arabia includes plans for the following hotel openings:

Grand Hyatt

The first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia, Grand Hyatt Al-Khobar, slated to open in late 2019, will be situated within Al-Rashid Mall in the Eastern Province. 

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall, slated to open in fall 2021, is located in Jeddah’s Al-Aziziyah neighborhood. The 19-story hotel will be well-equipped with more than 500 guest rooms and residences, a lobby lounge, two dining options, and a ballroom.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Riyadh are slated to open in fall 2022. 

Hyatt Centric

Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences will feature 196 guest rooms and suites, while the residences will include 200 branded units that will be available to the public. 

Landmark Arabia, EFE to train Saudi women in retail

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

Landmark Arabia, EFE to train Saudi women in retail

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

Retail and hospitality group Landmark Arabia has signed a partnership agreement with Education for Employment (EFE) — Global, an organization linking unemployed youth to skills and job opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of the agreement, the retail conglomerate will fund a bespoke program that provides training and placement to 50 women aged 18 to 25 from less privileged backgrounds. 

Despite Saudi women accounting for 58 percent of university students, they comprise only 16 percent of the workforce. One of the main reasons for this is the disconnect between skills needed and the requirements of current and future jobs. The Landmark-EFE program seeks to address this issue by providing demand-driven job training.

Nisha Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group, said: “Enabling Saudi women to become more economically independent by participating in the labor market has always been a priority for our group. At Landmark Arabia, more than 66 percent of our Saudi national workforce are women who are taking on prominent retail positions in our company.”   

“In alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to employing and training Saudi women in the retail sector,” Jagtiani added. “Our partnership with EFE is a step closer toward implementing our plans in this direction, he said.”

Dima Najim, managing director of EFE-UAE, said: “Nearly 50,000 young women have graduated from EFE programs across the MENA region. Through this partnership with Landmark Group, EFE will be able to raise awareness among young women in Saudi Arabia and across region about the potential of jobs in the retail sector”

Amr Abdallah, Gulf programs director of EFE, said: “More than 53 percent of our Saudi program graduates since we started in Saudi are women and we are pleased to support the Saudiazation efforts through the provision of our different programs.”

