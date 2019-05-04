Hyatt plans to double footprint in Saudi Arabia by 2023

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that it expects the number of Hyatt hotels in Saudi Arabia to double, with five additional Hyatt branded hotels to open by 2023, adding approximately 1,300 rooms to the region. The expansion includes the opening of Grand Hyatt Al-Khobar, marking the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in the Kingdom, set to open in late 2019.

The expected opening of Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences will mark the entry of the Hyatt Centric brand into the country. Additionally, Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall is slated for a 2021 opening and a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Riyadh/King Abdullah Financial District is slated for 2022.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing religious tourism markets in the world and one of Hyatt’s primary focus areas within the Middle East,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and North Africa for Hyatt.

“Saudi Arabia continues to make significant strides in boosting tourism and infrastructure in a bid to diversify the economy. The ambitious expansion of Hyatt brands cement Hyatt’s brand presence, both among Gulf residents and the increasing number of international travelers visiting Saudi Arabia.”

Hyatt’s current portfolio in Saudi Arabia consists of Park Hyatt Jeddah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al-Sulaimania and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.

“Hyatt has established a strong brand reputation in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East by consistently delivering premium service,” said Kurt Straub, vice president of operations, Middle East, Africa and South West Asia for Hyatt. “By identifying the needs of local and international high-end travelers, we will continue this journey of excellence by offering memorable experiences, complemented by impeccable service standards.”

Hyatt’s growth in Saudi Arabia includes plans for the following hotel openings:

Grand Hyatt

The first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia, Grand Hyatt Al-Khobar, slated to open in late 2019, will be situated within Al-Rashid Mall in the Eastern Province.

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall, slated to open in fall 2021, is located in Jeddah’s Al-Aziziyah neighborhood. The 19-story hotel will be well-equipped with more than 500 guest rooms and residences, a lobby lounge, two dining options, and a ballroom.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Riyadh are slated to open in fall 2022.

Hyatt Centric

Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences will feature 196 guest rooms and suites, while the residences will include 200 branded units that will be available to the public.