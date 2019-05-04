You are here

﻿

Esam Al-Nahdi,  founder and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Esam Al-Nahdi,  founder and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Esam Al-Nahdi is founder and CEO of Riyadh-based HalalaH, Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform. 

Prior to HalalaH, Al-Nahdi founded multiple entities in the trading, retail and technology fields.

Before starting his entrepreneurial journey, he worked in the banking sector, in both credit and investment banking, including in Banque Saudi Fransi, Venture Capital Bank and Arcapita.

Al-Nahdi has a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the UK’s University of Surrey.

Recently, Al-Nahdi addressed the Financial Sector Conference held in Riyadh. Thousands of delegates took part, including ministers from the finance, economy and strategic ministries, as well as leading policymakers from capital markets and the investment and insurance industries.

During one of the sessions, he spoke about entrepreneurs and the different stages of their businesses, from starting up through to expansion. He also talked about the commitment, skills and efforts required to succeed.

The conference is part of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), itself a part of Saudi Vision 2030. The FSDP is one of 12 executive programs launched by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Khawla Al-Kuraya, Saudi research scientist
0
Saudi Arabia
Nora Al-Shaaban, Saudi businesswoman

Ramadan to begin Monday as Saudi moon observers say no sight of crescent

Updated 04 May 2019
Arab News
0

Ramadan to begin Monday as Saudi moon observers say no sight of crescent

Updated 04 May 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian moon observers said that there was no sight of the Ramadan crescent on Saturday, meaning millions of Muslims around the world will begin the holy month on Monday. 

The Islamic world follows a lunar calendar, and the traditional moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart

This year, Ramadan will fall on long summer days for Muslims in the Northern Hemisphere.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five obligatory pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, annual charity - known as "zakat" - and performing the Hajj pilgrimage.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah municipality prepares for Ramadan
0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE giving $200m in aid to Yemen for Ramadan

Latest updates

Jordanian mayor apologizes for helping Israeli tourists
0
Remains of nearly 85,000 genocide victims buried in Rwanda
0
3 Turkish soldiers killed in mortar attack from Iraq
0
Teichmann outlasts Muchova in Prague to win first title
0
Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.