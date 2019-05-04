You are here

King Salman arrives in Jeddah

King Salman arrived in Jeddah on Saturday. (SPA)
King Salman leaves Riyadh for Jeddah on Saturday. (SPA)
  • King Salman usually spends the summer months and Ramadan in Jeddah
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has arrived in Jeddah from Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He flew from King Salman Air Base, where he was seen off by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Saudi Space Commission Chairman Prince Sultan bin Salman, and a number of princes, ministers, and senior officials.

The king was accompanied by a number of princes and officials. 

King Salman usually spends the summer months and Ramadan in Jeddah, accompanied by many government workers. In the past years, he spent the last days of Ramadan in Makkah.

 

Esam Al-Nahdi,  founder and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform

Esam Al-Nahdi is founder and CEO of Riyadh-based HalalaH, Saudi Arabia’s first and leading digital banking platform. 

Prior to HalalaH, Al-Nahdi founded multiple entities in the trading, retail and technology fields.

Before starting his entrepreneurial journey, he worked in the banking sector, in both credit and investment banking, including in Banque Saudi Fransi, Venture Capital Bank and Arcapita.

Al-Nahdi has a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the UK’s University of Surrey.

Recently, Al-Nahdi addressed the Financial Sector Conference held in Riyadh. Thousands of delegates took part, including ministers from the finance, economy and strategic ministries, as well as leading policymakers from capital markets and the investment and insurance industries.

During one of the sessions, he spoke about entrepreneurs and the different stages of their businesses, from starting up through to expansion. He also talked about the commitment, skills and efforts required to succeed.

The conference is part of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), itself a part of Saudi Vision 2030. The FSDP is one of 12 executive programs launched by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

