You are here

  • Home
  • Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition appeals to troops
﻿

Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition appeals to troops

In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks with troops at the G/J Josao Laurencio Silva training center in the state of Cojedes, Venezuela, on May 4, 2019. (Jhonn Zerpa/Miraflores Press Office via AP)
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
0

Maduro rallies military as Venezuela opposition appeals to troops

  • The small turnout for the Saturday marches is another setback for opposition leader Juan Guaido
  • Guaido has appeared to admit that he had overplayed his hand with the failed military uprising
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
0
CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged his troops Saturday to be “ready” for potential US military action, as a limited number of opposition supporters marched on military barracks in a bid to win the armed forces’ support.
The small turnout for the Saturday marches — with participants in the hundreds, not the thousands — is another setback for opposition leader Juan Guaido, following a failed military uprising earlier in the week.
Maduro on Saturday instructed the military “to be ready to defend the homeland with weapons in your hands if one day the US empire dares to touch this territory, this sacred earth.”
Underscoring the continued military support for his socialist regime, Maduro delivered his televised address from a base in northwestern Cojedes state — where he appeared alongside his defense minister, Vladimir Padrino, and in the presence of more than 5,000 troops.
The United States has refused to take the threat of military action off the table in its push to oust Maduro — although it so far has limited its campaign to ramping up sanctions.
Guaido’s cause gained renewed support on Saturday from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who issued a video address to the Venezuelan people, telling them: “The time for transition is now.”
“You can hold your institutions, your military and their leaders to the highest standards and demand a return to democracy,” Pompeo said in the message. “The United States stands firmly with you in your quest.”
National Assembly head Guaido, 35, has branded Maduro a usurper over his controversial re-election last year, and in January declared himself acting president, plunging Venezuela into a political crisis that deepened its already grave economic woes.
But Maduro has held firm, bolstered by the continued support of the powerful armed forces.
“I told the generals and admirals yesterday: loyalty, I want an active loyalty... I trust you, but keep your eyes open, a handful of traitors cannot tarnish the honor, the unity, the cohesion and the image of the armed forces,” the president said in his speech from the military base.
On Twitter, Guaido — recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president — urged his supporters to “mobilize in a civil and peaceful way” to their nearest military base, to persuade the armed forces to abandon Maduro and back a transitional government.
In Barquisimeto in the northeast, the National Guard pushed back marchers with tear gas.
“The goal is to carry our message without falling into confrontation or provocation,” added Guaido.
This protest came days after Guaido tried to incite a military insurrection that fizzled out, with a group of 25 rebel soldiers seeking refuge in the Brazilian embassy in Caracas.

Failed military uprising
The effort triggered two days of clashes between opposition supporters and government forces that left four people dead and hundreds injured.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Guaido appeared to admit that he had overplayed his hand with the failed military uprising, saying that “we still need more soldiers to support it, to back the constitution.”
“I don’t think this will produce a military breakdown, but it will contribute to something bigger happening soon,” Marcos Rodriguez, a 24-year-old lawyer, told AFP outside La Carlota air base, the scene of Tuesday’s uprising.
Small groups of protesters marched on four military bases in Caracas.
In Barquisimeto, a group of women unsuccessfully attempted to pass on to National Guard troops a document containing Guaido’s proclamation to the military to abandon Maduro.
“We’re asking the armed forces to help us end the usurpation and join the people,” unemployed 53-year-old Dina Alonso told AFP.
Jose Aparicio, a 67-year-old lawyer who said he had been to several events organized by Guaido, said that he would “continue to protest in the street until the end.”
Tensions in Venezuela have soared since Guaido invoked the constitution to declare himself acting president.
As major world powers have been drawn in, the US has thrown its support behind Guaido and Russia and China have backed Maduro.
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a regional ally of Venezuela’s, said on Twitter he had spoken to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and “stressed the need for dialogue with President Maduro and respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and international rights without threats or outside intervention.”
While the United States insists Maduro’s days are numbered, experts say its options are limited and that Washington may have overestimated Guaido’s strength.

Militants kill politician ahead of new round of India vote

Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
0

Militants kill politician ahead of new round of India vote

  • This is the latest in a string of attacks that have marred India’s staggered election which began last month
  • Political killings are common in India’s bitterly-fought elections
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
0

SRINAGAR, India: Suspected separatist militants shot dead a local leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir ahead of the latest round of India’s marathon election, police said Sunday.
The killing in Anantnag district of India’s only Muslim-majority state is the latest in a string of attacks that have marred India’s staggered election which began last month.
The militants opened fire on Gul Mohammad Mir, 65, who headed a local unit of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at his house in south Kashmir on Saturday night.
Police said a polling station to be used in the district on Monday was set ablaze in the nearby Shopian area.
Voter turnout in Indian Kashmir has barely crossed 10 percent in the previous rounds of the election and Anantnag is expected to suffer on Monday — the fifth round of voting in the six week long election which ends May 19. Results are to be released four days later.
Political killings are common in India’s bitterly-fought elections with party rivalries as well as regional politics boiling over.
Last week a bomb attack by far-left Maoist rebels in western Maharashtra state killed 15 police commandos and their driver.
The Maoists, who have traditionally boycotted elections as part of their campaign against the Indian state, killed two police constables in Chhattisgarh state last month.
They attacked a political convoy in the same state on April 11, killing five people including a BJP lawmaker.
Monday’s voting will be held in 51 constituencies across seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest state, which accounts for 80 of the 543 lawmakers decided in the election.
Amethi, the family borough of India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, also votes Monday.
In the 2014 election, the BJP decimated Gandhi’s Congress party, clinching 282 seats. This election is predicted to be closer.

Topics: India

Related

0
Media
Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech
0
World
India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran

Latest updates

First Israeli casualty by Gaza rockets since 2014
0
Militants kill politician ahead of new round of India vote
0
Gaza skaters battle blockade and conservatism
0
After data scandals, Australia faces an election under heavy profiling
0
Two Panamanians charged with murdering New Zealand man in pirate case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.