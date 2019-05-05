You are here

  • Home
  • New Saudi security force to fight drug and weapons smuggling across mountainous southern border
﻿

New Saudi security force to fight drug and weapons smuggling across mountainous southern border

Members of the Saudi Arabia's elite Al-Afwaj Regiment are shown in this screen grab from a video taken by Essam Al-Ghalib for Arab News.
Updated 05 May 2019
Essam Al-Ghalib
0

New Saudi security force to fight drug and weapons smuggling across mountainous southern border

  • The Al-Afwaj Regiment is tasked to interdict drug and weapons smuggling across the Kingdom's mountainous southern border
  • The mountain force is a new unit under the Ministry of Interior
Updated 05 May 2019
Essam Al-Ghalib
0

NAJRAN: Saudi Arabia has deployed a newly created force to combat weapons and drug smuggling by infiltrators across the Kingdom’s mountainous southern border. 

The Al-Afwaj Regiment, a new unit under the Ministry of Interior, will act as the primary support force for the Saudi Border Patrol in the regions of Najran, Jazan and Asir, across the border with Yemen.

The regiment was created under the orders of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, and is specifically trained in carrying out security tasks in mountainous areas that include deep valleys and extremely rough terrain.

General Fahad Saeed Al-Qahtani, Under Minister in-charge of the Al Afwaj Force, told Arab News that the regiment is ready and capable of handling any situation they encounter.

“We are prepared to deal with all eventualities with high levels of professionalism,” Al-Qahtani said after reviewing the readiness of the regiment.

"The regiment will combat drug and weapons smugglers and will stop infiltrators from coming into Saudi Arabia," he said.

“We did not begin (our patrols) until all security personnel and officers were trained and fully qualified in patrolling the mountain areas with difficult terrain, which requires that they be skilled in the use of nature and the landscape and also be skilled in the process of surveying and monitoring and tracking violators in order that mountain gaps, valleys, the brush and grasslands not be utilized by them,” he said.
 

Topics: Al-Afwaj Regiment Saudi Border Patrol

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards foil attempts to smuggle 1,202 kg of cannabis
0
Saudi Arabia
Border guards seize 876-kg of cannabis

Saudi ministry launches ‘Pioneers of Technology’ program

Updated 05 May 2019
SPA
0

Saudi ministry launches ‘Pioneers of Technology’ program

  • The program aims to promote the Kingdom’s status as a major pioneering digital center
Updated 05 May 2019
SPA
0


RIYADH: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched an online portal for registration in its “Pioneers of Technology” program on Saturday, sponsored by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha.

The program aims to promote the Kingdom’s status as a major pioneering digital center, through raising the economic contributions of small and medium enterprises.

Ahmed Hamdan Al-Thenayan, deputy minister for technology and digital capacities at MCIT, said that the program was a strategic initiative that would eliminate obstacles and challenges facing target sectors through using evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the “internet of things.”

He noted that the program would also promote the importance of the fourth industrial revolution in business development and prosperity, and that it would support entrepreneurs in the technological field with the required tools to implement their projects, accelerating digital transformation and supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

Firms in target sectors such as e-commerce, Hajj and Umrah, agriculture, industry, recreation, sports and social entrepreneurship can apply to the program by uploading their projects or ideas on the dedicated website. The registration, presentation and evaluation of the projects will be done online through the website.

The program is intended to give participating technical pioneers a chance to gain practical experience through the training camp. For three months participants will receive intensive guidance in the use of new technology, and at the end of the program, winning entrepreneurs will be honored.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi SMEs

Related

0
Corporate News
MCIT, Huawei launch ICT job fair in Riyadh
0
Corporate News
MCIT, Huawei launch Kingdom’s first IoT Lab

Latest updates

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Banawi honored at the Grazia Style Awards
0
Foreign minister rubbishes US claims that China will build military base in Pakistan
0
In time for Ramadan, Iraqi TV drama returns after 7 years
0
First Israeli casualty by Gaza rockets since 2014
0
Militants kill politician ahead of new round of India vote
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.