Militants kill politician ahead of new round of India vote

Some 190 million voters in 15 states are eligible to take part in the polls on the third of seven days of voting in the world’s biggest election. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
SRINAGAR, India: Suspected separatist militants shot dead a local leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir ahead of the latest round of India’s marathon election, police said Sunday.
The killing in Anantnag district of India’s only Muslim-majority state is the latest in a string of attacks that have marred India’s staggered election which began last month.
The militants opened fire on Gul Mohammad Mir, 65, who headed a local unit of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at his house in south Kashmir on Saturday night.
Police said a polling station to be used in the district on Monday was set ablaze in the nearby Shopian area.
Voter turnout in Indian Kashmir has barely crossed 10 percent in the previous rounds of the election and Anantnag is expected to suffer on Monday — the fifth round of voting in the six week long election which ends May 19. Results are to be released four days later.
Political killings are common in India’s bitterly-fought elections with party rivalries as well as regional politics boiling over.
Last week a bomb attack by far-left Maoist rebels in western Maharashtra state killed 15 police commandos and their driver.
The Maoists, who have traditionally boycotted elections as part of their campaign against the Indian state, killed two police constables in Chhattisgarh state last month.
They attacked a political convoy in the same state on April 11, killing five people including a BJP lawmaker.
Monday’s voting will be held in 51 constituencies across seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest state, which accounts for 80 of the 543 lawmakers decided in the election.
Amethi, the family borough of India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, also votes Monday.
In the 2014 election, the BJP decimated Gandhi’s Congress party, clinching 282 seats. This election is predicted to be closer.

