First Israeli casualty by Gaza rockets since 2014

Tunisia security forces kill three suspected militants

TUNIS: Tunisian security forces have killed three suspected militants from a Daesh group affiliate in the center of the country, the interior ministry said Sunday.

A statement said “three of the most dangerous terrorists” from the Jund Al-Khilafa (Soldiers of the Caliphate) group were “eliminated” Saturday evening near the town of Sidi Ali Ben Oun, 230 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of Tunis.

It identified the men as Hatem ben Aid Basdouri, 40, Mohamed ben Ibrahim Basdouri, 35, and Montassar ben Khraief Ghozlani, 31.

Security forces seized weapons, ammunition, explosives and suicide vests, the authorities said.

In an earlier statement Saturday the ministry said it also had managed to “thwart terrorist projects” planned for upcoming Muslim holy month Ramadan after arresting another suspected militant.

Tunisian security forces regularly conduct search operations in the mountainous areas near the border with Algeria to hunt down Deash- and Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

In March the interior ministry said security forces had shot dead three alleged Jund Al-Khilafa members accused of involvement in the grisly killings of shepherds in the restive Kasserine region.

Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced multiple militant attacks that have killed dozens of members of the security forces and 59 foreign tourists.

The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a Daesh-claimed suicide bombing in Tunis killed 12 presidential guards.