You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey, Russia reviewing deployment in Syria’s Tel Rifaat region: Turkish VP
﻿

Turkey, Russia reviewing deployment in Syria’s Tel Rifaat region: Turkish VP

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded in two separate attacks by Kurdish militants on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 May 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey, Russia reviewing deployment in Syria’s Tel Rifaat region: Turkish VP

  • The comments came a day after cross-border fire from the area killed one Turkish soldier
  • “if these attacks continue, this may take a different shape,” Oktay said
Updated 05 May 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkish and Russian officials are reviewing deployment of their forces in the Syrian border region of Tel Rifaat, Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday, a day after cross-border fire from the area killed one Turkish soldier.
Four Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded in two separate attacks by Kurdish militants on Saturday, the Turkish defense ministry said, adding that the army had retaliated.
“The agreement was for us to stop there (Tel Rifaat), but if these attacks continue, this may take a different shape. We are discussing this with Russia,” Oktay told broadcaster Kanal 7 in an interview. Turkey’s military would continue operations along its borders until all threats are eliminated, he said.

Topics: Turkey Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
3 Turkish soldiers killed in mortar attack from Iraq
0
Middle-East
Turkey's Erdogan calls for Istanbul vote to be re-run

Foreign domestic workers in Lebanon protest abuses

Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
0

Foreign domestic workers in Lebanon protest abuses

Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
0
BEIRUT: Hundreds of foreign domestic workers demonstrated in the Lebanese capital Sunday to demand the scrapping of a sponsorship system that they complain leaves them open to abuse from employers.
Lebanon hosts more than 250,000 registered domestic workers, the vast majority of them women, from countries including Ethiopia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
They are excluded from the labor law, and instead obtain legal residency though their employers’ sponsorship under the so-called “kafala” system.
The protesters marching in Beirut held up placards reading “No to slavery and yes to justice” and “Stop kafala.”
“We want the cancelation of this system. There are employees imprisoned in houses and they need to have days off,” Dozossissane, a 29-year-old Ethiopian, told AFP.
Lebanon’s labor ministry introduced a standard contract for domestic workers in 2009, but the forms are often written in Arabic, a language many cannot read.
Activists regularly accuse the authorities of failing to take claims of abuse seriously, with maids, nannies and carers left at the mercy of employers.
Amnesty International last month urged Lebanon to end what it called the “inherently abusive” migration sponsorship system and change the labor law to offer domestic workers more protection.
A report from the rights group that surveyed 32 domestic workers revealed “alarming patterns of abuse,” including physical punishments, humiliating treatment and food deprivation.

Latest updates

Foreign domestic workers in Lebanon protest abuses
0
Tunisia security forces kill three suspected militants
0
Doha tourism chief says no visas for country’s ‘enemies’
0
Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar
0
Sudan mediators propose 2 transition councils: protest leader
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.