Shared meals and torch-lit parades: Indonesia Muslims welcome Ramadan

Islamic traditions in Indonesia are affected by other religions. (AFP/File)
  • Some Muslim families in Indonesia practice Meugang – a Ramadan tradition of families eating meat and sharing it with the poor
  • Indonesians visit the dead and scatter petals on their graves before the holy month
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: From cleaning up relatives’ graves and sharing food with the poor to holding colorful torch-lit street parades, millions of Indonesians are getting ready to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in the world’s populous Muslim-majority country.
Ramadan begins on Monday, with devotees fasting from dawn to dusk until Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month.
In the conservative province of Aceh, Muslim families break their fast by eating meat together and sharing the meal with the poor, in a centuries-old tradition known as Meugang.
As customers lined up in wait, butchers in the western province were busy at work, chopping bones and slicing meat.
“It’s a tradition that we must follow, I’ll cook rendang and eat with my family,” Ramla, who like many Indonesians has only one name, told AFP, referring to a popular beef stew.
In the capital Jakarta, thousands of Muslims marked the holy month by visiting cemeteries to clean up their relatives’ graves and pray for the departed so they would get peace in the afterlife.
Outside, flower sellers set up makeshift tents to sell blossoms to visitors so they could scatter petals on their relatives’ graves.
“Before the fasting month begins we usually visit each other, but we don’t only visit the living ones, we also visit the dead,” said Cepi Imamsyah Arian Tandjung, who was visiting the graves of his parents, brother and uncle.
About 90 percent of Indonesia’s 270 million people follow Islam but influences from other religions are deeply ingrained in the country, including “Nyadran,” a Javanese ritual heavily influenced by Hindu and Buddhist traditions.
In Temanggung in Central Java, over a thousand people joined Nyadran celebrations, carrying a round basket filled with food on top of their heads before sharing in a communal feast.
In Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, hundreds of locals bathed in a spring or a river, taking part in a cleansing ritual known as “Padusan” to purify oneself before entering the holy month.
In North Sumatra, locals including children wearing traditional dress chanted prayers as they held a torch-lit procession to make the start of Ramadan.

Taliban suicide attack on police HQ leaves tens injured in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least 20 people were injured after a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed Humvee and blew himself up at the police headquarters in the northern Afghan city of Pul-e-Khumri, Afghan officials and the Taliban said on Sunday.

Many armed Taliban fighters entered the police headquarters after the blast and opened fire on security forces stationed there.

“Clashes have not stopped. 20 injured people were taken to the hospital from the blast site,” said Assadullah Shahbaz, a member of the Baghlan provincial council, adding they have sought immediate deployment from neighboring provinces.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the “big blast” and the clashes with the Afghan forces.

“Several other Taliban fighters are presently clashing with the Afghan forces,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the interior ministry in Kabul, said the Afghan forces have gunned down a Taliban fighter who tried to enter the police headquarters, but several Taliban fighters have penetrated the offices.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks on security installations to demoralize Afghan police and troops even as they are holding direct talks with the US officials to end the war in Afghanistan. Intense fighting continues across the country with the Taliban controlling or influencing more territory than at any point since their ouster at the hands of US-led troops following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

