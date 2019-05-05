You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan's military council says it will present vision for country's transition on Monday
﻿

Sudan's military council says it will present vision for country's transition on Monday

Demonstrators said they will remain encamped outside army headquarters until a civilian council is set. (AFP/File)
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sudan's military council says it will present vision for country's transition on Monday

  • The opposition leader says the new military council will deal with the country’s security
  • The exact roles of each council have not been confirmed yet
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Transitional Military Council said on Sunday it would publish its views for the country’s transitional period on Monday, its latest move in negotiations with opposition factions after the ouster of former President Omar Al-Bashir.
Protesters and activists have been negotiating with the TMC to form a joint civilian-military body to oversee the country until elections. But the parties are deadlocked over who would control the new council and over the features of a transitional government.
The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF,) an alliance of activists and opposition groups, sent the military council a draft constitutional document on Thursday containing its vision for the transitional period. The DFCF was expecting a response in order for negotiations to proceed.
The constitutional draft, seen by Reuters, outlines the duties of a sovereign transitional council which the opposition groups hope will replace the TMC, but does not specify who would sit on it. It also outlines the responsibilities of the cabinet and a 120-member legislature.
Lt. Gen. Shams El-Din Kabbashi, a spokesman for the military council, said the document was “good,” adding that while the council agreed on some of its points, it had its reservations on others.
The military removed Bashir on April 11 after months of demonstrations against his 30-year rule.
He was questioned for the first time on Sunday over suspected money laundering and financing terrorism, the general prosecutor said in a statement.
Since Bashir’s departure, protests have continued and demonstrators have camped outside the headquarters of the Defense Ministry to demand a handover of power.
“We have said repeatedly that we will not forcefully disperse the sit-in and that we will continue to negotiate,” Kabbashi said on Sunday.
Kabbashi also said that the council is “serious” about arresting corrupt individuals, and could permit journalists and human rights activists to visit those already in custody.

Topics: Sudan Darfur Protests

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan protester dies from wounds in Darfur clashes: medics
0
Middle-East
Sudanese take aim at ‘deep state’ left by Bashir

UN calls for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libya

Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

UN calls for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libya

Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

TRIPOLI: The United Nations called on Sunday for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libya where forces loyal to the eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar have been waging an offensive to take control of Tripoli for four weeks.
In a statement the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) urged the warring sides to implement a a truce starting Monday morning at 4 a.m. local time to coincide with the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
“UNSMIL calls on all parties to deliver of humanitarian aid to those in need and to ensure the freedom of movement for civilians during this truce,” UNSMIL said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Hafta’s Libyan National Army (LNA) force nor from the internationally recognized government in the capital.
Artillery shelling could be heard on Sunday coming from southern outskirts where the LNA has been tying to breach defenses by Tripoli forces.
The fighting has displaced around 50,000 people, the UN has said.

Topics: Libya UNSMIL

Related

0
Middle-East
Daesh attack on Haftar camp in south Libya kills 9 soldiers
0
Middle-East
Fighting rages overnight in Libyan capital

Latest updates

Faisal Al-Sharif, director general of the Saudi Financial Sector Development Program
0
Dubai developer Emaar reports profit rise as sales soar
0
Rockets edge Warriors in NBA overtime thriller
0
King Salman addresses the nation on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan
0
Sri Lanka police discover suspected training camp for extremist militants 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.