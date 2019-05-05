DUBAI: Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban has discussed joint cooperation and potential investments in oil, gas and electricity with his Qatari counterpart Saad al-Kaabi, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Ghadhban, who is visiting Doha, met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the statement said.
State-run Qatar Petroleum, headed by Kaabi, wants to take part in projects and investments to develop the oil and energy sectors of Iraq, the statement said.
Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar
