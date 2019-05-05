You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar
﻿

Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar

Qatari minister of energy said they wold like to take part in Iraqi projects. (AFP/File)
Updated 05 May 2019
Reuters
0

Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar

  • Qatar Petroleum would like to help Iraq develop their oil and energy sectors
  • The Iraqi minister comments came in a statement after a meeting with his Qatari counterpart
Updated 05 May 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban has discussed joint cooperation and potential investments in oil, gas and electricity with his Qatari counterpart Saad al-Kaabi, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Ghadhban, who is visiting Doha, met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the statement said.
State-run Qatar Petroleum, headed by Kaabi, wants to take part in projects and investments to develop the oil and energy sectors of Iraq, the statement said.

Topics: Oil Iraq Qatar

Related

0
Middle-East
UAE rejects Qatar’s accusation of ‘racial discrimination’
0
Art & Culture
In time for Ramadan, Iraqi TV drama returns after 7 years

Dubai developer Emaar reports profit rise as sales soar

Updated 05 May 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai developer Emaar reports profit rise as sales soar

  • Emaar Properties made 1.742 billion dirhams in the first quarter, compared with 1.625 billion dirhams a year earlier, marking a 7.2 percent rise
  • The results come despite a tough real-estate market in Dubai, where residential prices have been in decline since hitting a high in 2014
Updated 05 May 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Emaar Properties, the developer of the world’s tallest tower, on Sunday reported a rise in profits as sales grew by more than 50 percent despite a tough real estate market.

The Dubai-listed company said it made 1.742 billion dirhams ($474 million) in the first quarter, compared with 1.625 billion dirhams a year earlier, marking a 7.2 percent rise.

Revenue rose to 5.894 billion dirhams, compared to 5.59 billion for the first quarter of 2018, while property sales jumped 53 percent to 5.98 billion.

Emaar said sales during the quarter were at “one of the highest” levels in its history. Sales to international customers more than doubled to 2.645 billion dirhams, which Emaar said showed “the significant interest of international investors in Dubai real estate.”

The results come despite a tough real-estate market in Dubai, where residential prices have been in decline since hitting a high in 2014.

“The surge in sale of Emaar’s real estate developments in Dubai to international investors not only highlights Dubai’s position as the region’s leading business center and hub city, but as the one of the most dynamic and growing market economies,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties.

The Emaar Development arm of the business recorded first-quarter revenue of 3.341 billion dirhams compared to 3.265 billion the year before. The company’s malls division reported a growth of 4 percent in revenue. Emaar Malls earlier this year fully acquired Namshi, a regional fashion e-commerce retailer.

Topics: Emaar Properties the Burj Khalifa

Related

0
Business & Economy
Emaar Properties’ profit rises on success of shopping malls
0
Business & Economy
Top attraction: At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Latest updates

Faisal Al-Sharif, director general of the Saudi Financial Sector Development Program
0
Dubai developer Emaar reports profit rise as sales soar
0
Rockets edge Warriors in NBA overtime thriller
0
King Salman addresses the nation on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan
0
Sri Lanka police discover suspected training camp for extremist militants 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.