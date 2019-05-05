Tunisia security forces kill three suspected militants

You are here

Tunisian Ministry of Interior (pictured) said security forces killed three militants from the Daesh affiliated Jund Al-Khilafa group. (File/Wikipedia)
Updated 05 May 2019
TUNIS: Tunisian security forces have killed three suspected militants from a Daesh group affiliate in the center of the country, the interior ministry said Sunday.
A statement said “three of the most dangerous terrorists” from the Jund Al-Khilafa (Soldiers of the Caliphate) group were “eliminated” Saturday evening near the town of Sidi Ali Ben Oun, 230 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of Tunis.
It identified the men as Hatem ben Aid Basdouri, 40, Mohamed ben Ibrahim Basdouri, 35, and Montassar ben Khraief Ghozlani, 31.
Security forces seized weapons, ammunition, explosives and suicide vests, the authorities said.
In an earlier statement Saturday the ministry said it also had managed to “thwart terrorist projects” planned for upcoming Muslim holy month Ramadan after arresting another suspected militant.
Tunisian security forces regularly conduct search operations in the mountainous areas near the border with Algeria to hunt down Deash- and Al-Qaeda-linked militants.
In March the interior ministry said security forces had shot dead three alleged Jund Al-Khilafa members accused of involvement in the grisly killings of shepherds in the restive Kasserine region.
Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced multiple militant attacks that have killed dozens of members of the security forces and 59 foreign tourists.
The country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a Daesh-claimed suicide bombing in Tunis killed 12 presidential guards.

Topics: Jund Al-Khilafa Tunisia

TRIPOLI: The United Nations called on Sunday for a week-long humanitarian truce in Libya where forces loyal to the eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar have been waging an offensive to take control of Tripoli for four weeks.
In a statement the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) urged the warring sides to implement a a truce starting Monday morning at 4 a.m. local time to coincide with the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
“UNSMIL calls on all parties to deliver of humanitarian aid to those in need and to ensure the freedom of movement for civilians during this truce,” UNSMIL said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Hafta’s Libyan National Army (LNA) force nor from the internationally recognized government in the capital.
Artillery shelling could be heard on Sunday coming from southern outskirts where the LNA has been tying to breach defenses by Tripoli forces.
The fighting has displaced around 50,000 people, the UN has said.

Topics: Libya UNSMIL

