Dubai developer Emaar reports profit rise as sales soar

Emaar Properties built the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. (Reuters)
Updated 05 May 2019
Arab News
  • Emaar Properties made 1.742 billion dirhams in the first quarter, compared with 1.625 billion dirhams a year earlier, marking a 7.2 percent rise
  • The results come despite a tough real-estate market in Dubai, where residential prices have been in decline since hitting a high in 2014
LONDON: Emaar Properties, the developer of the world’s tallest tower, on Sunday reported a rise in profits as sales grew by more than 50 percent despite a tough real estate market.

The Dubai-listed company said it made 1.742 billion dirhams ($474 million) in the first quarter, compared with 1.625 billion dirhams a year earlier, marking a 7.2 percent rise.

Revenue rose to 5.894 billion dirhams, compared to 5.59 billion for the first quarter of 2018, while property sales jumped 53 percent to 5.98 billion.

Emaar said sales during the quarter were at “one of the highest” levels in its history. Sales to international customers more than doubled to 2.645 billion dirhams, which Emaar said showed “the significant interest of international investors in Dubai real estate.”

The results come despite a tough real-estate market in Dubai, where residential prices have been in decline since hitting a high in 2014.

“The surge in sale of Emaar’s real estate developments in Dubai to international investors not only highlights Dubai’s position as the region’s leading business center and hub city, but as the one of the most dynamic and growing market economies,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties.

The Emaar Development arm of the business recorded first-quarter revenue of 3.341 billion dirhams compared to 3.265 billion the year before. The company’s malls division reported a growth of 4 percent in revenue. Emaar Malls earlier this year fully acquired Namshi, a regional fashion e-commerce retailer.

Saudi Telecom issues $1.25bn debut sukuk

Updated 05 May 2019
Reuters
  • The 10-year bonds — the first US dollar denominated sukuk issued by the company — have been arranged by HSBC, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, Samba, First Abu Dhabi Bank and KFH
  • Saudi Telecom’s new bonds, which will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, offer a 3.89 percent return
DUBAI: State-run Saudi Telecom has issued $1.25 billion in international sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the company said on Sunday.
The 10-year bonds — the first US dollar denominated sukuk issued by the company — have been arranged by HSBC, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, Samba, First Abu Dhabi Bank and KFH.
Saudi Telecom’s new bonds, which will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, offer a 3.89 percent return.
That yield is around 25 basis points higher than US dollar-denominated Saudi government bonds with a similar maturity, but around 8 points below international sukuk issued by the state-owned Saudi Electricity Co.
Saudi Telecom — which is 70 percent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — started marketing its debut sukuk on Thursday with an initial price guidance of around 155 basis points over midswaps. The final pricing was 20 basis points tighter.
Fund managers said the initial price guidance was “tight” but that the paper would have nevertheless attracted good demand given the low number of sukuk issues in the market and pent up demand from shariah-compliant buyers.
The bonds attracted $4.5 billion in orders, Refinitiv’s IFR, a fixed income news service, reported.

