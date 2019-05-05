You are here

Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Arsenal, Man Utd flop

Chelsea’s Gonzalo Higuain, second from right, scores his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium. (AP Photo)
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Arsenal, Man Utd flop

  • Chelsea beat Watford 3-0 to lift them into third spot behind Liverpool and Manchester City and their day was made all the sweeter as United drew at relegated Huddersfield and Arsenal were held by Brighton
  • The results mean that with one round of fixtures remaining Chelsea, on 71 points, cannot be caught by fifth-placed Arsenal, who are on 67 points, or United, a point further back
Updated 05 May 2019
AFP
LONDON: Chelsea secured a place in next season’s Champions League on Sunday as Manchester United and Arsenal badly fluffed their lines in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.
Maurizio Sarri’s side beat Watford 3-0 to lift them into third spot behind Liverpool and Manchester City and their day was made all the sweeter as United drew at relegated Huddersfield and Arsenal were held by Brighton.
The results mean that with one round of fixtures remaining Chelsea, on 71 points, cannot be caught by fifth-placed Arsenal, who are on 67 points, or United, a point further back.
Fourth-placed Tottenham, on 70 points and with a far better goal difference than north London rivals Arsenal, are virtually assured of Champions League football next season barring an unlikely sequence of events.
Sarri’s team were booed off after a sloppy first half, but two goals in three minutes from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz lifted the mood at Stamford Bridge before Gonzalo Higuain sealed victory, Chelsea’s first in four games in all competitions.
Finishing in the top four and winning the Europa League would make the Italian manager’s troubled first season a relative success.
“We want to be in the top four at the end of the season. We want to be in the Champions League,” said Sarri, whose side drew the first leg of their Europa League semifinal against Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1.
“The Europa League is also a very important competition and we want to win it because we think we deserve to a trophy this season. So we have two targets.”
Despite their miserable 1-1 draw, Arsenal can still reach the Champions League after two seasons away from Europe’s top club competition if they win the Europa League.
They are in a strong position after beating Valencia 3-1 in the first leg of the semifinal.
Arsenal, who came into the match after three straight Premier League defeats, started brightly at the Emirates and took the lead through an early Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty.
But they squandered opportunities to extend their advantage and were made to pay when Glenn Murray scored from the spot following the hour mark after Granit Xhaka fouled Solly March.
Arsenal poured forward in search of a winner but Aubameyang volleyed wide from close range and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan made several fine saves to keep them at bay.
Disappointed boss Unai Emery turned his thoughts to Thursday’s second leg of their Europa League tie, with Arsenal set to finish outside the top four for a third consecutive season.
“We knew it is going to be difficult but our focus is now the Europa League,” he told the BBC. “We have the opportunity in the Europa League to do something important and we will try and do that.”
United slinked off the pitch at Huddersfield after an embarrassing 1-1 draw, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting his side did not deserve to qualify for the Champions League.
The visitors had to rely on Huddersfield for a helping hand for their only goal as Scott McTominay’s strike from the edge of the box went straight through Jonas Lossl’s to given them an early lead.
Huddersfield had only scored nine goals at home all season, but one hopeful punt from Lossl cut United open for the equalizer on the hour mark.
Luke Shaw failed to cut out the Danish goalkeeper’s clearance and allowed Isaac Mbenza a clear run on goal to slot between David de Gea’s legs.
United have now won just two of their past 11 games in all competitions, leaving the decision to hand Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis in March open to question.
“We gave ourselves a chance to be in the Champions League,” Solskjaer said of a run of 14 wins in his first 17 games in charge before the rot of the past few months set in.
“We got so many opportunities to grab third or fourth and weren’t able to. The Europa League is the right place to be for us next year.”
Barring an astonishing Spurs collapse, the only issue that remains to be decided in the Premier League is the destination of the title.
Manchester City, two points behind leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand, host Leicester on Monday, with the final round of fixtures taking place next Sunday.

Topics: Premier league Chelsea

Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series

Updated 06 May 2019
AP
0

Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series

Updated 06 May 2019
AP
0
PHILADELPHIA: Kawhi Leonard got some help from his teammates to stay close and then finished it off himself.
Leonard scored 39 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 left, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2.
“Just really growing up learning from great players, I was fortunate enough to be on some good teams early,” Leonard said, “so I was able to see defenses and go on deep playoff runs and I feel that helped me out today.”
Marc Gasol scored 16, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage.
“We needed some punch around the roster,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It was a different mentality. Guys were looking to shoot, taking the first shot that was there.”
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.
Jimmy Butler scored 29 and JJ Redick had 19 for Philadelphia. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.
Toronto, which earned the No. 2 seed after winning 58 games, has been bounced out in the semis two straight seasons.
Joel Embiid struggled after scoring 33 points in Philadelphia’s 21-point victory in Game 3. The All-Star center played through an illness and only had 11. Sixers coach Brett Brown said Embiid texted him early in the morning saying he wasn’t sure if he could play.
“To his credit, he willed his way through it,” Brown said.
Butler banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the circle as the shot clock expired after briefly losing the ball to give the Sixers an 84-81 lead in the fourth. But Gasol answered with a 3 to tie it and the Raptors went up 89-85 on Leonard’s jumper. Butler and Leonard traded a pair of free throws before Redick hit a 3 to cut it to 91-90 with 2:07 left.
Following a turnover, Embiid missed a layup. Leonard then nailed a step-back 3 to put Toronto up 94-90. Danny Green made four free throws in the final minute to ice it.
Brown called Leonard’s 3-pointer a “backbreaker” and compared his ability to create his own shot to Kobe Bryant. The 3 came right before the shot clock expired and Leonard had Embiid in his face.
“I came off a pick-and-roll. They were switching. Embiid is a good defender, long, and I just wanted to get it to the back of the rim,” Leonard said.
Playing before a raucous crowd, the Sixers failed to take control of the series and now must win at least one more game on the road to advance.
“We got humbled,” Butler said.
Serge Ibaka made the defensive play of the game in the second quarter, racing back down the floor to reject Tobias Harris during Philadelphia’s 3-on-1 fast break. But the Raptors missed a shot on the opposite end and Embiid answered with an emphatic dunk.
Later in the quarter, Embiid blocked Ibaka and found Ben Simmons for a dunk. Embiid blocked Ibaka again 35 seconds later and Butler hit an 11-footer. Butler’s 3-pointer with a second left in the second quarter got the Sixers within 47-45 at halftime.
Leonard scored six points during a 13-0 run in the first quarter to help the Raptors take a 22-11 lead. But the Sixers outscored Toronto 10-2 to cut the deficit to 24-21 after one.

SIGHTINGS
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and All-Star outfielder Shane Victorino of the 2008 World Series championship team rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell to start the game. ... Sixers Hall of Famer “Dr. J” Julius Erving sat in a suite. ... Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce and Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz sat courtside and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens received the loudest ovation in the “circle of stars.”

TIP-INS
Raptors: Only lost three straight games once during the regular season after a 12-1 start. ... Pascal Siakam played 28 minutes after being doubtful because of a right calf injury. He started 0 for 8 before making his first basket with 4:15 left in the third quarter. He finished 2 for 10. ... Leonard had 14 rebounds.
76ers: Embiid only took four shots in the first 32 minutes. He missed three straight free throws at one point in the fourth quarter. ... Harris had 16 points but shot 7 for 23, including 2 for 13 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT
Game 5 is Tuesday in Toronto.

