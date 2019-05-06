Respect for other religions is vital for peaceful coexistence: MWL chief

You are here

JEDDAH: The Responsible Leaders Summit at the UN in New York stressed the pivotal role of Saudi Arabia in maintaining global harmony and peace, as well as its global status as the spiritual leader of the Muslim world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The Muslim World League (MWL) secretary-general, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, delivered the opening and closing remarks at the summit along with Bawa Jain, secretary-general of the World Council of Religious Leaders.
Al-Issa focused on the vital role that responsible leadership plays in facing the many challenges of the modern world.
“It is important for leaders to inspire others and provide them with positive energy,” he said. “No matter what the differences in our culture or religion may be, we all agree on the key humanitarian norms that constitute the framework of our natural law. Even 10 percent of this common ground is enough to bring about global harmony and peace.”
He went on to list several attributes central to responsible leadership, including strength and integrity; a knowledge of history and a willingness to learn from it; being proactive and constantly monitoring performance; and recognition that the “most important pillar of (one’s) own nation’s peace” is “world peace.”
Al-Issa noted that education is one of the main drivers of a sustainable, peaceful future, stressing that “preparing teachers is the main point of focus.”
Al-Issa also addressed the responsibilities of religious leaders. “These include countering hate speech and all theories of religious or ethnic extremism that lead to violence or terrorism, while strengthening the intellectual immunity of all — especially young people — through their spiritual influence,” he said. “Extreme religious and terrorist ideologies are not established by military force, but by religious people who choose to adopt radical ideologies.
“We say there is no such thing as a ‘radical religion,’ but there is also no religion that does not have some extremist followers,” he continued.
Respect for other religions and their followers, he said, is vital for peaceful coexistence. The efforts of certain isolated religious and sectarian groups to impose their ideals on others, and reject the rights of others to exist, have led to exclusion, hatred and hostility, he added.
“Such negative ideas have created extremism of all kinds, including the (rise of the) extreme right in some countries,” Al-Issa noted, adding that each and every case of extremism —  whether political, religious or intellectual —  is a threat to world peace.
“Evil grows with time, through its effects on unconscious emotions. All stable people are aware that extremist rhetoric has a painful end. They also realize that its quick gains are deceptive. (It is) a seed of evil that will backfire,” he said.
“Evil only expands in the absence of good, injustice in the absence of justice, ignorance in the absence of knowledge, and negative opportunism at the expense of public interests in the absence of values with effective laws,” he concluded. “The fence of our human harmony can only be breached when it is unguarded.”

RIYADH: Last week the Saudi Supreme Court called on all Muslims to look for the crescent moon signaling the start of Ramadan. On Saturday observers said that there was no sight of the crescent, meaning many Muslims around the world will begin fasting on Monday.

“The viewing of the crescent is a sensitive matter, because it is tied to both religion and astronomy,” Dr. Ayman Kordi, from the physics and astronomy department at King Saud University (KSU), told Arab News. 

“The crescent observer cannot be refuted. He is to be trusted, because it is a gift from Allah. So, from a scientific point of view, when mistakes are made we call them illusions.”

Kordi’s love of astronomy started by accident in 1984. He was at university, studying physics, when a miscalculation of the Ramadan crescent moon meant he and his Muslim colleagues fasted for 28 days.

“That year we were surprised that Ramadan was only 28 days. A huge error was made. We fasted, and Eid Al-Fitr came, but it stuck with me. It was still on my mind, that error.”

The start of Ramadan is determined by the lunar calendar which, unlike the Gregorian calendar, follows a 29- or 30-day cycle determined by the cycle of the moon.

Muslims anticipate the end of Shaaban, the month preceding Ramadan, by watching for the absence or presence of the crescent moon, which indicates the continuation of Shaaban or the beginning of Ramadan.

Sighting of the Ramadan crescent can be achieved through three methods: Telescopes and binoculars, astronomy, or the naked eye.

The 1984 miscalculation led to Kordi developing a passion for astronomy and, three years later, he joined King Saud University (KSU) as a lecturer.

He spent time under the guidance of Harvard astronomy graduate and KSU lecturer Dr. Salah-AlDeen Ibrahim. “I studied astronomy with him and taught students at the same time and, from then on, learned the conditions of sighting the crescent and other astronomy matters.”

It was during this period that Kordi and Ibrahim met the crescent observer in Sudair who had miscalculated Ramadan in 1984, to get a clearer picture of what happened.

“What did you see?” Kordi asked the observer.

“I saw two points (on the moon), one on the bottom and the other on the top,” the observer replied, and he believed that they were the two points of the crescent.

Kordi explained that this was a rare phenomenon to see with the naked eye and could be mistaken for the crescent. Yet there are certain conditions that need to be in place for there to be a crescent moon. 

In addition, it cannot be seen during the beginning of the Hijri month, only in the middle of it.

They used a program from the International Astronomical Union to accurately sight the crescent and the months in the Hijri calendar. “When we used the program and calculated back to that time, we later discovered that the two points he saw were the planets Mercury and Venus. From that time, we knew there were some mistakes, but the problem was the Umm Al-Qurra calendar.”

Kordi had written a paper on how Umm Al-Qurra made mistakes in sighting the Hijri months through the crescent. But now, after meticulous calculatons and sightings, he began work on another paper which charted its accuracy.

He explained that the calendar used to be based on the new moon, but not anymore. “Now the Umm Al-Qurra calendar has made no mistakes for 18 years and we are aligned with its Hijri months. It might seem like the sighting of the crescent is a simple matter, but lots of science goes behind it even when witnessing it with the naked eye. Dust and haze can affect the actual sighting, it is what we call an illusion.”

The psychological aspect comes from these illusions of a crescent moon: Muslims know beforehand the new month is coming and believe they have seen the crescent.

There have been plenty of instances in the past where different Muslim countries have seen the crescent and — based on their sighting — declared it to be Ramadan or Eid.

“The world is round and therefore it is natural that there are differences in moon sightings,” said Kordi.

The astronomy lecturer said that most Muslim countries have settled on Saudi Arabia’s sighting for a unified Ramadan fasting and Eid Al-Fitr. “Since the countries have agreed on a Hajj date. I believe the countries have agreed on the Umm Al-Qura calendar, because it’s from Makkah and it’s extremely accurate. Saudi Arabia is a big country with a very small number of astronomers, you can count them on one hand.”

It is perhaps a surprise that astronomy does not enjoy more prominence in the Kingdom as a career choice or even as an academic option, given the country’s pivotal global role in moon-sighting and the importance of astronomy in Islamic culture. Muslim scientists invented the astrolabe, which is the basis of astronomy teaching worldwide.

The small number of Saudi astronomers can be attributed to a lack of jobs, insufficient encouragement and no clear career path. The Bachelor’s in astronomy at KSU stopped 20 years ago and is instead offered in combination with physics. People are more likely to adopt astronomy as a hobby than as a profession.

Kordi has an all-female class of five students who have a Bachelor’s in physics and are now studying for their Master’s in astronomy. “These ladies are a treasure, and we want to invest in them for the future of astronomy in Saudi Arabia,” he said.The start of Ramadan is determined by the lunar calendar which, unlike the Gregorian calendar, follows a 29- or 30-day cycle determined by the cycle of the moon. 

