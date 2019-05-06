Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid center continues aid operations around the world

TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 7,300 food baskets in 34 Albanian towns to 36,500 people ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in a move overseen by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Albania Abdulmomen Sharaf.
He thanked KSRelief for its leading humanitarian role in the small Balkan nation.
“This is one of King Salman’s and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s top initiatives for assisting Islamic countries around the world,” he said.
Meanwhile in Yemen, the center distributed 1,300 boxes of dates to 7,800 people in the city of Al-Mukalla.
A KSRelief team also visited orphans and broken families in Marib governorate to assess the financial, housing, health and educational needs of those adversely affected by the conflict.
Thus far, the center has implemented 330 projects, worth almost $2 billion, in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN agencies and international and local NGOs.
KSRelief also distributed 2,700 food baskets, weighing in at almost 200 tons of food in total, in Tajikistan on Saturday, in the provinces of Vose, Danghara and Temurmalik.
