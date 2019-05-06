You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid center continues aid operations around the world
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid center continues aid operations around the world

1 / 2
A KSRelief team visited orphans and broken families in Marib governorate to assess the financial, housing, health and educational needs of those adversely affected by the conflict. (SPA)
2 / 2
A KSRelief team visited orphans and broken families in Marib governorate to assess the financial, housing, health and educational needs of those adversely affected by the conflict. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid center continues aid operations around the world

  • A KSRelief team visited orphans and broken families in Marib governorate to assess the financial, housing, health and educational needs of those adversely affected by the conflict
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 7,300 food baskets in 34 Albanian towns to 36,500 people ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in a move overseen by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Albania Abdulmomen Sharaf.
He thanked KSRelief for its leading humanitarian role in the small Balkan nation.
“This is one of King Salman’s and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s top initiatives for assisting Islamic countries around the world,” he said.
Meanwhile in Yemen, the center distributed 1,300 boxes of dates to 7,800 people in the city of Al-Mukalla.
A KSRelief team also visited orphans and broken families in Marib governorate to assess the financial, housing, health and educational needs of those adversely affected by the conflict.
Thus far, the center has implemented 330 projects, worth almost $2 billion, in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN agencies and international and local NGOs.
KSRelief also distributed 2,700 food baskets, weighing in at almost 200 tons of food in total, in Tajikistan on Saturday, in the provinces of Vose, Danghara and Temurmalik.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes aid in Yemen and Jordan
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

App launched to raise awareness of learning difficulties

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
SPA
0

App launched to raise awareness of learning difficulties

  • The program is supported by the aerospace giant Boeing under a memorandum of understanding signed with the center
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) announced the launch of an interactive smartphone application for learning difficulties on Sunday — an updated version of an app used by KSCDR since 2013.
The announcement came during a speech by Ola Sukkar, KSCDR general executive director and director of research and training, at a panel discussion titled “Road map Towards the Hoped-For,” organized with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to celebrate the Gulf Day of Learning Disabilities, “We Can,” held annually on May 3.
The panel discussion aimed to unify efforts to improve and develop services for students with learning disabilities and their families.
Representatives of KSCDR presented a brief introduction on their research and training programs, which have been provided through the National Program for Learning Disabilities since its inception in 2012.
The program is supported by the aerospace giant Boeing under a memorandum of understanding signed with the center.
The original version of the app was the first Arabic-language awareness-raising app for learning disabilities, and a vital source of information for families and teachers, providing a database of various information.
The new version offers effective counselling and teaching strategies through evidence-based practices illustrated in videos, in addition to a number of measurement tools and primary indicators to identify learning difficulties in early stages of development.
The panel discussion identified the research and training priorities needed by people with learning disabilities, teachers, and specialists to launch an action plan to achieve maximum benefit.
Attendees stressed the need to coordinate and combine the efforts of relevant bodies to address learning disorders, and highlighted the importance of specialized educational research to improve teaching standards.

Topics: King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSA's King Salman Center for Disability Research holds its 9th general assembly meeting
0
Saudi Arabia
Disability research council commends Saudi project to integrate disabled

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid center continues aid operations around the world
0
App launched to raise awareness of learning difficulties
0
Respect for other religions is vital for peaceful coexistence: MWL chief
0
Ramadan around the world
0
Saudi Telecom issues $1.25bn debut sukuk
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.