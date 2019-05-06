You are here

  • Home
  • UN regains access to Yemeni grain after reaching Hodeidah store
﻿

UN regains access to Yemeni grain after reaching Hodeidah store

The convoy of a team from the UN and the World Food Programm reaches grain mills in the government-controlled areas, Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
0

UN regains access to Yemeni grain after reaching Hodeidah store

  • Donated grain could stave off starvation for millions
  • The grain was cut off for eight months by war, close to rotting
Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
0

The UN regained access to donated grain stored in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Sunday, and began the task of salvaging food that could stave off starvation for millions of citizens before it rots.

Hodeidah, which has become the focus of a four-year war between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis, is the entry point for most of Yemen’s humanitarian aid and commercial imports.

But World Food Program (WFP) grain stores there have been cut off for eight months, putting 51,000 tons of wheat at risk of rotting. The stores came under the control of government forces after fierce battles last year but a major frontline is only a few blocks away.

A WFP technical team arrived in the eastern outskirts of Hodeidah on Sunday to begin cleaning and servicing equipment in preparation for milling grain, a WFP spokesman told Reuters. 

Sources familiar with the matter said the WFP-led team traveled from the government-held southern port city of Aden along the western coast, avoiding Houthi-held areas after the group denied them access from the north, which it controls.

Houthi militants did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Houthis and the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi agreed in December to a UN-sponsored truce and troop withdrawal from Hodeidah. That deal has largely held but violence has escalated in some other parts of the country.

WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel said its priority was to begin cleaning and servicing milling machinery and fumigating the wheat.

The UN expects that process to take several weeks before starting to mill it into flour and distributing it to the Yemeni communities most in need.

An assessment carried out in February, when the UN was briefly granted access to the mills for the first time since September, concluded that around 70 percent of the wheat may be salvageable.

But the flour yield will be lower than normal as weevil infestation has caused hollow grains, the UN said, based on that assessment.

Talks aimed at securing a mutual military withdrawal from Hodeidah have stalled despite UN efforts.

Yemeni government officials accuse the Houthis of violating the peace deal.

Under the proposed withdrawal, a government retreat would free up access to the Red Sea Mills and humanitarian corridors would also be reopened. 

 

The warring sides would still need to agree on which road could be used to transport supplies from the site to recipients.

Topics: Hodeidah port Yemen

Related

0
Middle-East
MSF resumes work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency steps up medical help, signs agreements to treat wounded Yemenis

Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”

Updated 57 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”

  • Doha has distanced itself from comments made by Qatar tourism chief Akbar Al-Baker
  • Al-Baker caused outrage previously for claiming women could not do his job as CEO of Qatar Airways
Updated 57 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

DOHA: A Qatari tourism official said the country would not grant visas to those it considers “enemies” in reference to Egyptian nationals seeking to enter the country amid an ongoing dispute, a remark that was later disowned by the Qatari government.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the allegation.
While citizens from the three Gulf states were recalled to their home countries due to the rift, Egyptians, who make up the largest Arab minority in Qatar, have remained and comprise a sizable portion of the tiny but wealthy country’s workforce.
Speaking at an event to promote a summer tourism campaign, the tourism council’s Akbar Al-Baker said Qatar would not let Egyptians enter the country to take part in promotions aimed at boosting its tourism industry.
“The visa will not be open for our enemies — it will be open for our friends,” Baker said of Egyptians looking to come. “Are visas open for us to go there? No. So why should we open it for them? Everything is reciprocal.”
The comments were the first by a Qatari official since the nearly two-year rift began suggesting Qatar would no longer grant visas to people from Egypt, the most populous Arab country.
Qatar’s government communications office later said in a statement that Baker’s comments did not reflect the state’s official policy for issuing visas and that it welcomes “all people of the world.”
“Qatar’s position has always been clear that people should not be involved in disputes that arise between nations,” the statement said.
Many Egyptians say, however, that the visa process has been effectively closed to them since 2017, with narrow exceptions made for the immediate family members of residents and for specifically approved events.
Qatar has a population of around 2.7 million but just over 300,000 nationals, and does not publish statistics breaking down population by nationality. A 2017 report by a private consultancy estimated Egyptians at 200,000.
“When you open your arms to Qatar, Qatar will open its arms even bigger for you. But if you become an adversary of Qatar, then we will also treat you as an adversary,” Baker said.

Topics: Qatar Akbar Al Baker

Related

0
Middle-East
UAE rejects Qatar’s accusation of ‘racial discrimination’
0
Business & Economy
Qatar climbdown in WTO case involving ‘illegal’ ban on UAE goods 

Latest updates

Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague
0
Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”
0
Pakistan toughens fight against polio as number of cases rises to 11
0
Libya’s Haftar urges troops to ‘wipe out’ military opposition
0
ICC reverses decision to refer Jordan to Security Council over Bashir
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.