You are here

  • Home
  • Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series
﻿

Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 06 May 2019
AP
0

Leonard scores 39, Raptors beat 76ers 101-96 to tie series

Updated 06 May 2019
AP
0
PHILADELPHIA: Kawhi Leonard got some help from his teammates to stay close and then finished it off himself.
Leonard scored 39 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 left, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2.
“Just really growing up learning from great players, I was fortunate enough to be on some good teams early,” Leonard said, “so I was able to see defenses and go on deep playoff runs and I feel that helped me out today.”
Marc Gasol scored 16, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage.
“We needed some punch around the roster,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It was a different mentality. Guys were looking to shoot, taking the first shot that was there.”
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.
Jimmy Butler scored 29 and JJ Redick had 19 for Philadelphia. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.
Toronto, which earned the No. 2 seed after winning 58 games, has been bounced out in the semis two straight seasons.
Joel Embiid struggled after scoring 33 points in Philadelphia’s 21-point victory in Game 3. The All-Star center played through an illness and only had 11. Sixers coach Brett Brown said Embiid texted him early in the morning saying he wasn’t sure if he could play.
“To his credit, he willed his way through it,” Brown said.
Butler banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the circle as the shot clock expired after briefly losing the ball to give the Sixers an 84-81 lead in the fourth. But Gasol answered with a 3 to tie it and the Raptors went up 89-85 on Leonard’s jumper. Butler and Leonard traded a pair of free throws before Redick hit a 3 to cut it to 91-90 with 2:07 left.
Following a turnover, Embiid missed a layup. Leonard then nailed a step-back 3 to put Toronto up 94-90. Danny Green made four free throws in the final minute to ice it.
Brown called Leonard’s 3-pointer a “backbreaker” and compared his ability to create his own shot to Kobe Bryant. The 3 came right before the shot clock expired and Leonard had Embiid in his face.
“I came off a pick-and-roll. They were switching. Embiid is a good defender, long, and I just wanted to get it to the back of the rim,” Leonard said.
Playing before a raucous crowd, the Sixers failed to take control of the series and now must win at least one more game on the road to advance.
“We got humbled,” Butler said.
Serge Ibaka made the defensive play of the game in the second quarter, racing back down the floor to reject Tobias Harris during Philadelphia’s 3-on-1 fast break. But the Raptors missed a shot on the opposite end and Embiid answered with an emphatic dunk.
Later in the quarter, Embiid blocked Ibaka and found Ben Simmons for a dunk. Embiid blocked Ibaka again 35 seconds later and Butler hit an 11-footer. Butler’s 3-pointer with a second left in the second quarter got the Sixers within 47-45 at halftime.
Leonard scored six points during a 13-0 run in the first quarter to help the Raptors take a 22-11 lead. But the Sixers outscored Toronto 10-2 to cut the deficit to 24-21 after one.

SIGHTINGS
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and All-Star outfielder Shane Victorino of the 2008 World Series championship team rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell to start the game. ... Sixers Hall of Famer “Dr. J” Julius Erving sat in a suite. ... Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce and Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz sat courtside and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens received the loudest ovation in the “circle of stars.”

TIP-INS
Raptors: Only lost three straight games once during the regular season after a 12-1 start. ... Pascal Siakam played 28 minutes after being doubtful because of a right calf injury. He started 0 for 8 before making his first basket with 4:15 left in the third quarter. He finished 2 for 10. ... Leonard had 14 rebounds.
76ers: Embiid only took four shots in the first 32 minutes. He missed three straight free throws at one point in the fourth quarter. ... Harris had 16 points but shot 7 for 23, including 2 for 13 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT
Game 5 is Tuesday in Toronto.

Liverpool face nervous wait on gravity of Salah head knock

Updated 06 May 2019
AFP
0

Liverpool face nervous wait on gravity of Salah head knock

  • Egyptian star suffers a head knock after challenging Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a high ball
  • Salah will undergo further tests to assess his fitness for Barca’s visit to Anfield on Tuesday
Updated 06 May 2019
AFP
0

 

NEWCASTLE, England: Liverpool face an anxious wait to see if Mohamed Salah will be fit to play against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday after the Egyptian star suffered a head knock in a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle that kept their Premier League title dreams alive.

Salah was stretchered off after challenging Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a high ball with scores level 20 minutes from time.

“What I heard, he got the hip of the goalie on his head,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He was then on the ground and the doc had to make a decision ‘on the pitch or off the pitch’, and the decision was off the pitch. We accept that of course.

“When we came in he was sitting in the dressing room watching the game on television. So he was then fine, but of course we have to wait. He got a proper knock, obviously, in that situation.”

Salah, who had extended his lead in the race for the Golden Boot earlier in the game with his 22nd league goal of the season, will undergo further tests to assess his fitness for Barca’s visit to Anfield on Tuesday and the final day of the league season against Wolves on next Sunday.

Liverpool face a monumental task to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit against the Spanish champions and will also be without Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino due to a groin injury.

However, they remain in the hunt for a first English title for 29 years as Salah’s replacement, Divock Origi, headed home a late winner at St. James’ Park to move back two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

The title remains in City’s hands as they have two games to play to Liverpool’s one.

Salah was seen walking unaided to the team coach after the game and the Reds hope he could feature against Wolves next weekend to take advantage if City do slip up.

Despite their desperation for silverware, Liverpool will be under the spotlight for how they handle Salah’s injury after a week in which the protocols surrounding head injuries in football were questioned.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was allowed to briefly return to the field during his side’s 1-0 Champions League semifinal, first leg defeat to Ajax after receiving treatment to a head injury.

However, the Belgian defender lasted only a few seconds before having to be substituted as he struggled to walk unaided and retched on the side of the pitch.

Tottenham have insisted Vertonghen did not suffer concussion, but he was left out of Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth after specialists advised a “brief period of rehabilitation.”

The incident has led for renewed calls for football to adopt a head injury assessment protocol similar to rugby where teams are permitted to make a temporary substitution while the extent of head injuries are examined.

 

Topics: Liverpool Premier league Mo Salah

Related

0
Sport
Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Arsenal, Man Utd flop
0
Sport
Mohamed Salah stunner helps Liverpool beat Chelsea and top Premier League

Latest updates

Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops
0
UAE frees Qatari military boat
0
Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague
0
Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”
0
Pakistan toughens fight against polio as number of cases rises to 11
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.