Christian-Muslim clashes rock Easter attacks town in Sri Lanka

The country has been under a state of emergency since the Easter bombings. (File/AFP)
  • The Easter Sunday bombings of three churches and three hotels by extremists killed 257 people
  • A few hundred extra troops and police were deployed late Sunday as authorities imposed a night-time curfew in the town
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church appealed for calm and an alcohol ban Monday after clashes between Christians and Muslims in a town scarred by the Easter suicide attacks.
Hundreds of security forces entered Negombo to impose a curfew after dozens of Muslim-owned shops, homes and vehicles were attacked.
St. Sebastian’s church in the town 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of capital Colombo was one of three churches and three hotels hit by militant suicide bombers on April 21 killing 257 people.
“I appeal to all Catholic and Christian brothers and sisters not to hurt even a single Muslim person because they are our brothers, because they are part of our religious culture,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo.
“Therefore please avoid hurting them and try to create a better spirit of understanding and good relations between all the communities of Sri Lanka,” he said in a video message to the country.
On Monday evening, the police said the situation was “totally under control.”
“There were no fresh incidents in the past 24 hours in and around Negombo,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said, adding that security forces had stepped up search operations in the area.
During a visit to Negombo where he held talks with clerics at a mosque, the cardinal called on the government to shut bars in the Catholic-dominated town known as “Little Rome,” said his spokesman Father Edmund Tilakaratne.
“As a temporary measure, the cardinal asked the government to order the ban on liquor sales in Negombo area,” Tilakaratne told AFP.
In another televised appeal, Ranjith appealed to Christians, Buddhists and Muslims to show restraint.
Negombo suffered the highest death toll in the Easter Sunday attacks that were claimed by Daesh. The bomb at St. Sebastian’s killed more than 100 worshippers.
Police said two arrests were made after the latest clashes and more suspects had been identified through CCTV footage.
“At least three people were injured in the clashes,” a senior officer told AFP.
“Although we have arrested only two suspects at the moment, many more have been identified and we will go after them.”
The officer said an alcohol-fueled dispute between two groups degenerated into violence.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement the government will compensate those who lost property.
Unverified video circulating on social media showed mobs throwing stones at Muslim businesses, destroyed furniture inside homes, shattered windows and overturned vehicles.
AFP was unable to immediately verify the footage.
The curfew was lifted on Monday morning and the authorities lifted a social media ban imposed overnight to prevent the spread of “rumors” that could have inflamed religious tensions.
Muslims make up around 10 percent of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka’s 21 million population and Christians about 7.6 percent.
Meanwhile, public schools reopened Monday for the first time since the Easter attacks, with heavily armed police and troops guarding schools. Attendance was poor, officials said.
The country has been under a state of emergency since the Easter bombings, with security forces and police given sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects.
Authorities said they were holding 73 people, including nine women, in connection with the April 21 bombings.
The government has blamed the Easter bombings on a local militant organization which had pledged allegiance to Daesh.
Police said they had established the suicide bombers had about 140 million rupees ($800,000) in cash and a further $40 million assets which will be confiscated under tough anti-terror laws.

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, gives birth to a baby boy

Updated 16 min 26 sec ago
AFP
0

  • The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild
  • Prince Harry says he's 'incredibly proud' of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces
WINDSOR, UK: A beaming Prince Harry said his wife Meghan gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.
Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife and that they have a healthy baby boy who weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces. He has not yet been named.
Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given them more time to contemplate names. He says he is ecstatic about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days.
"This little baby is absolutely to die for," he said. "I'm just over the moon."

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
The child will be eligible for dual British-US citizenship if Meghan and Harry want to go through the application process.
Harry, speaking before TV cameras on Monday afternoon was present for the birth, which he said was an amazing experience. The couple has said they didn't find out the baby's sex in advance.
Senor royals have been informed of the birth, as has the family of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was formerly known as Meghan Markle and was a TV star before retiring from acting to marry Harry at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle a year ago.
Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series "Suits." She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views. As the daughter of a black mother and a white father, she says she identifies as biracial.
Harry, who has said he wanted to protect his wife from intrusive media coverage, and Meghan have said they plan to keep many of the details of the birth private.
The birth marks the completion of Harry's transformation from troubled teenager to committed military man to proud father. He has long spoken of his desire to start a family.



He and his older brother, Prince William, along with their wives, are seen by many in Britain as the new, fresh face of a royal family that had become stodgy and aged. They are raising the next generation of royals amid a genuine groundswell of public support for the monarchy.
Meghan in particular represents a change for the royals: She is American, older than her husband, divorced, and comes from a biracial background.
She also achieved considerable success in her own right before agreeing to a blind date with Harry that changed both their lives. Meghan had an important role in the popular TV series "Suits" and had a wide following even before she joined the world's most famous royal family.
Harry and Meghan recently moved from central London to a secluded house known as Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle. The move is seen in part as reflecting a desire for privacy as they raise their first child.
It also separates Harry and Meghan from William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who had been living in the same compound at Kensington Palace in central London.

 

