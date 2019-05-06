You are here

  • Home
  • US says deeply concerned by Turkey’s intent to drill off Cyprus
﻿

US says deeply concerned by Turkey’s intent to drill off Cyprus

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Turkish ship had started drilling in areas for which northern Cypriot authorities had issued a permit. (File/Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
0

US says deeply concerned by Turkey’s intent to drill off Cyprus

  • Turkey and the Greek Cypriot government have overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the eastern Mediterranean
  • Any escalation between Turkey and the United States could put more pressure on relations already strained on several fronts
Updated 06 May 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: The US is deeply concerned by Turkey’s announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by Cyprus as its exclusive economic zone, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.
Turkish media on Saturday cited Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying a Turkish ship had started drilling in areas for which northern Cypriot authorities had issued a permit, a move likely to stoke tensions with Cyprus and Greece.
Turkey and the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government have overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research in the eastern Mediterranean, a region thought to be rich in natural gas.
“The United States is deeply concerned by Turkey’s announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.
“This step is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region. We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint,” the statement said.
Any escalation between Turkey and the United States could put more pressure on relations already strained on several fronts, including missile defense and military operations in Syria.
Cavusoglu had said in February that Turkey would soon begin drilling for oil and gas near Cyprus and on Saturday state-owned Anadolu news agency reported him as saying during a trip to northern Cyprus that drilling had begun.
Turkey launched its first drillship “Fatih” in October to drill off the coast of Turkey’s southern Antalya province. It said a second ship that it purchased would operate in the Black Sea, but was diverted to the Cyprus area.
Breakaway north Cyprus, which is supported by Turkey, says any offshore wealth also belongs to them, as partners in the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960.
The island was divided in 1974 after a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Countless peacemaking endeavours have failed, and offshore wealth has increasingly complicated peace negotiations, with Greek Cypriots saying the matter is not up for discussion.

Topics: US Cyprus Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey to rule on Istanbul election re-run appeal today
0
Middle-East
Turkey to buy Russian missiles despite US ‘threats’

Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops

Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
AP
0

Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops

  • Afghani officials said the attackers abducted two soldiers
  • Taliban still carry out attacks on Afghan forces on almost daily basis
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
AP
0

KABUL: An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed an army checkpoint in western Farah province, killing 20 troops.
Provincial councilman Dadullah Qaneh said on Monday that the insurgents also captured two soldiers in the attack in Gulistan district overnight. The fate of the abducted wasn’t immediately known.
A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Taliban still carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to Afghanistan’s nearly 18-year war.
Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban set off a suicide car bombing and stormed a police headquarters in northern Baghlan province, killing 13 policemen and setting off a six-hour gunbattle.
The Interior Ministry said 55 people, including 20 civilians, were wounded before the attackers were all killed.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

0
World
Taliban suicide attack on police HQ leaves tens injured in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Lebanese central bank workers, on strike, to decide next step Tuesday
0
Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops
0
UAE frees Qatari military boat
0
Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague
0
Qatar disowns tourism official’s comments on visas for “enemies”
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.