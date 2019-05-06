Iran appoints new Iran Air CEO blacklisted for Syria weapons shipments

You are here

Touraj Zanganeh will replace the first female CEO of Iran Air, Farzaneh Sharafbafi. (AFP/File)
  • The report did not reveal the reason for the replacement
  • The new CEO is on the list of individuals under US sanctions since last year
TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed a new chief for the national carrier, Iran Air, the country’s state media reported on Monday.
The state-owned IRAN daily said the decision to name Touraj Zanganeh the CEO of the airline was made during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday night.
Zanganeh succeeds Farzaneh Sharafbafi, who was the first female CEO of Iran Air and who was in the post since 2017. The report did not elaborate on the reason for the replacement.
Zanganeh is on a list of individuals under US sanctions since last May. He was previously CEO of Meraj Air, an Iranian government airline that’s been on the US sanctions list over suspicions of ferrying weapons and other cargo to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.
He was also an Iranian Air Force commander and was in charge of flights of high-ranking officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike

Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike

  • Hundreds of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid concerns that their salaries and benefits might be cut as the government discusses an austerity budget
  • Employees of the Lebanese central bank will decide their next step regarding the strike at a meeting on Tuesday
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: The Beirut Stock Exchange suspended trading on Monday due to the open strike declared by employees of Lebanon’s central bank.

Hundreds of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid concerns that their salaries and benefits might be cut as the government discusses an austerity budget.

A statement posted on the stock market’s website Monday said the clearance and settlement of transactions cannot be done on time “during the period of open strike.”

“In order to protect the interest of all investors, the Beirut Stock Exchange declares the suspension of trading in its markets till further notice,” it said.

Employees of the Lebanese central bank will decide their next step regarding the strike at a meeting on Tuesday, the head of their syndicate Abbas Awada said.

In an interview with the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, Awada said “a positive decision” may be taken to “facilitate matters” but added that if the government approved the budget in its existing form “we will proceed in an open strike.”

Awada said there had been negative effects and pressure “on the market, on the governor of the central bank, and on all Lebanese,” so “we might have a little positivity to relieve the matter.”

He said central bank governor Riad Salameh opposed the strike action and had asked for it to be lifted.

The draft budget has proposed annulling performance-linked bonuses paid in some state-run institutions including the central bank. In some cases, these have amounted to several months extra salary a year.

