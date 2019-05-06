Go from sunset to suhoor with Serb Studio

DUBAI: You may not have heard of Serb Studio yet, but the modest fashion brand has already dressed famous YouTuber Haifa Beseisso — the Palestinian-American force behind “Fly with Haifa” — as well as Saudi-born Lujain Abulfaraj, co-founder and designer of Twothirds Design Studio. One of its outfits has also been spotted on UAE-based modest fashion influencer Saufeeya Bint Goodson (aka @saufeeya). Both Beseisso and Goodson have nearly half a million followers each on Instagram alone. That’s pretty good going for a label that debuted exactly a year ago last May.

You may be wondering what the label’s secret to its excellent exposure is, despite having only launched in 2018. Well, there’s no doubt an element of women supporting other women — Serb Studio was founded by Emirati siblings Noor, Sarah and Budoor Al-Khaja. But above all that, the designs are simple, elegant and beautiful, with clean cuts that suit any silhouette.

This clean trend continues in Serb Studio’s Ramadan/Eid 2019 collection, which the sisters say presents their “signature clean cut designs, with new touches of delicate embroidery.”

Taking inspiration from the trends of the Spring/Summer 2019 season, the sisters have combined the cuts with bold, colourful tones to create pieces that are “contemporary, culturally conscious yet timeless (and) that exude calm confidence.” Add to that Moroccan-style embroidery and you’re left with a spectacular line of abayas, dresses, kaftans, trousers and more. We’re sure we’ve spotted a cape or two in there too.

Dress for the occasion

The beauty of these pieces is that they are extremely versatile. You can go from sunset to suhoor quite easily, and the free-flowing material will leave you feeling comfortable throughout the evening. Highlights include a striking embellished kaftan, offered in a colour palette of red, metallic, copper, teal, white or black. While the pieces make for a great outfit for a special occasion, some of them can also be dressed down for work engagements.

It’s exciting to see where this new label is headed, as the Al-Khaja sisters no doubt have a bright future ahead of them. Not only can we see them appearing at local events such as Dubai Modest Fashion Week, they have the potential to gain exposure beyond the Gulf too.

“Serb Studio’s collection truly brings out the finest in a woman, making her look and feel empowered and confident in every piece,” the designers said in a statement, adding that the Dubai-based studio specialises in “of-the-moment modest clothing, crafted using exceptional and exquisite textiles that exude quality (and) modernity.

“Serb Studio’s take lends women a novel perspective on modest clothing, with its trendy kaftans, modern formal wear, evening abayas and comfortable travel wear.”

Serb Studio’s entire Ramadan collection is available for purchase via its online store, serbstudio.com, throughout the Holy Month.