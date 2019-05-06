Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague

DUBAI: The great thing about this recipe is that it can be made ahead of time and kept frozen, then just brought out an hour or so before being needed and its quickly fried to break the fast.

It really is a simple recipe and the walnuts can easily be omitted in case of any any allergies and let’s be honest who doesn’t like a hot crispy fried snack full of gooey cheese?

Ingredients:

6 leaves of phyllo dough

15gr flat leaf parsley, chopped

10gr dill, chopped

60gr carrots shredded

120gr zucchini

4 eggs

300gr feta cheese

Handful of walnuts

Directions:

1. Thaw phyllo dough. Roll out and cut into triangles. Set aside any scraps you have but don’t throw away.

2. In a medium bowl, add the parsley, dill, carrot, zucchini, crumbled feta and egg yolk (reserve the egg white). Finely chop the extra phyllo dough and add in to mixture, stir to combine.

3. Fill each triangle with 1-2 spoons of the feta mixture. With a micro plane, grate the walnuts and roll up the dough into a cigar shape.

4. Glaze the outside with the egg yolk and secure each of the borek rolls by dipping into the egg and folding over, fry the borek in the oil until golden brown and crunchy at the ends.

5. Grate over some frozen feta and garnish with baby cress and herbs.