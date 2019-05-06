You are here

  • Home
  • Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague
﻿

Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague

Updated 06 May 2019
Chef Colin Clague
0

Ramadan Recipes: Gooey cheese rolls by Ruya Dubai’s Chef Colin Clague

Updated 06 May 2019
Chef Colin Clague
0

DUBAI: The great thing about this recipe is that it can be made ahead of time and kept frozen, then just brought out an hour or so before being needed and its quickly fried to break the fast.

It really is a simple recipe and the walnuts can easily be omitted in case of any any allergies and let’s be honest who doesn’t like a hot crispy fried snack full of gooey cheese?

Ingredients:

6 leaves of phyllo dough

15gr flat leaf parsley, chopped

10gr dill, chopped

60gr carrots shredded

120gr zucchini

4 eggs

300gr feta cheese

Handful of walnuts

Directions:

1. Thaw phyllo dough. Roll out and cut into triangles. Set aside any scraps you have but don’t throw away.

2. In a medium bowl, add the parsley, dill, carrot, zucchini, crumbled feta and egg yolk (reserve the egg white). Finely chop the extra phyllo dough and add in to mixture, stir to combine.

3. Fill each triangle with 1-2 spoons of the feta mixture. With a micro plane, grate the walnuts and roll up the dough into a cigar shape.

4. Glaze the outside with the egg yolk and secure each of the borek rolls by dipping into the egg and folding over, fry the borek in the oil until golden brown and crunchy at the ends.

5. Grate over some frozen feta and garnish with baby cress and herbs.

It really is a simple recipe and the walnuts can easily be omitted in case of any any allergies. Supplied

 

Topics: Ramadan2019

What We Are Reading Today: The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez by Aaron Bobrow-Strain

Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez by Aaron Bobrow-Strain

  • It is a rich, novelistic tale of a young woman whose life spans both sides of the US-Mexican border
Updated 06 May 2019
Arab News
0

The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez is a very well researched book that uses the struggles of one woman to illustrate the bigger picture when it comes to problems of immigration policies. It is a rich, novelistic tale of a young woman whose life spans both sides of the US-Mexican border.

“Taking us into detention centers, immigration courts, and the inner lives of Aida and other daring characters, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez reveals the human consequences of militarizing what was once a more forgiving border,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“With emotional force and narrative suspense, Aaron Bobrow-Strain brings us into the heart of a violently unequal America. He also shows us that the heroes of our current immigration wars are less likely to be perfect paragons of virtue than complex, flawed human beings who deserve justice and empathy all the same,” said the review.

“There is a good deal of joy and laughter in the book, but it is one largely of pain,” it added.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Mind Fixers by Anne Harrington
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: How To Do Nothing by Jenny Odell

Latest updates

Award is offered — and rescinded — for ‘American Pie’ singer
0
Aeroflot plane was heavy with extra fuel before deadly crash landing
0
War-ravaged Bosnian mosque reopens in move toward reconciliation
0
Milan back in Champions League race after fiery Bologna win
0
US Democrats edge toward court battles over Mueller, Trump’s taxes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.