UAE frees Qatari military boat that entered Emirati waters

DUBAI: The UAE has freed a Qatari military boat on Monday, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
The boat, with four passengers on board, entered UAE waters on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said.
All the passengers were military personal, Qatari first lieutenant and lance corporal, a Palestinian lance corporal and an Indian soldier.
