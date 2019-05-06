You are here

UAE frees Qatari military boat that entered Emirati waters

The Qatari military boat entered UAE waters. (AFP/File)
Arab News
  • The boat had four military personnel on board
  • It entered UAE waters in April
DUBAI: The UAE has freed a Qatari military boat on Monday, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
The boat, with four passengers on board, entered UAE waters on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said.
All the passengers were military personal, Qatari first lieutenant and lance corporal, a Palestinian lance corporal and an Indian soldier.

Hariri warns of budget failure cost to Lebanon's economy

BEIRUT: Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday Lebanon was far from bankruptcy but failure to pass a "realistic" budget that brings down the state deficit would be tantamount to a "suicide operation" against the economy.
Hariri also said once the new budget is approved, financial institutions would raise Lebanon's sovereign ratings, and criticised "preemptive" strikes by public sector workers who fear their salaries and benefits will be cut.
He was speaking in televised comments after a meeting with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The government is debating the draft budget.

